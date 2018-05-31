King’s Lynn ace Lambert delighted with his racing return

Robert Lambert made an impressive return to racing in Poland Picture: IAN BURT Copyrighted

King’s Lynn’s Robert Lambert is thrilled to be back racing after making a stunning start to the season.

Lambert based himself in Poland ahead of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping throughout Europe and the Polish League has now started behind closed doors.

That won’t be possible in the UK due to financial reasons and the season will only start here once gatherings in public are permitted by the government.

Lambert notched 14 points for Rybnik and was the shining light in a 53-36 home defeat at the hands of Zielona Gora.

“It’s great to be back racing over here and we go again this weekend,” he said. “I’d like to thank everyone for their support over the last few months.

“It was a shame for the team we couldn’t bring the result home, especially as it was our first home meeting of the season.

“I’d say my own performance was up there with the best I’ve done in the top league in Poland with 14.

“I had bike problems at the start but managed to sort it out and bounce back from that. I was pleased.”

Minors and Brady Stars bosses are awaiting news from the sport’s top table and the government over whether gatherings at sporting events will be possible this season.

Co-promoter Keith Chapman said: “We have to consider other things, like travel for our German guys and Robert in Poland, including the cost of air travel.

“All these things have to be looked at to make a season possible.”