Robert Lambert keen on return to King’s Lynn Stars in 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:10 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:10 16 November 2018

Kings Lynn Stars skipper Robert Lambert Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher Photography

Robert Lambert has revealed he wants to be back at King’s Lynn after rounding off an incredible season with another award.

The 20-year-old British champion picked up the Norfolk Sports Personality of the Year award on Wednesday night.

It caps a remarkable 2018 as he landed the British title, the British Under-21 title, Speedway of Nations runner-up and European Championship bronze.

But the great news for Stars fans is that the sensational number one – who ended the campaign in heartbreak as the Stars missed out on the Premiership title and KO Cup finals – has got his heart set on a return to the Adrian Flux Arena.

He said: “It’s a long winter now and I need to train hard in preparation for next season, not only my own fitness but with machinery.

“Everybody knows that I want to be back at King’s Lynn. Fingers crossed we can keep talking and see if we can come to sort some of agreement.”

