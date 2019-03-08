Lambert hoping for a change of luck at British Grand Prix in Cardiff

King's Lynn racer Robert Lambert has revealed that Saturday's Adrian Flux FIM British Grand Prix is the highlight of his season as he looks to finish 2019 on a high.

After making his Grand Prix debut at the Principality Stadium last term, the British Under-21 champion is hoping he can right the wrongs from that meeting, which turned out to be a nightmare night in the Welsh capital.

Lambert said: "The experience in 2018 was not good, obviously.

"I had a few bike issues and then I had the fall.

"It didn't help going out for my third ride and everyone else had had three heats and they had got the bike setups, which is always hard.

"Hopefully, this year I can have a good start and score a few points getting into the semi-final, that's the first goal. From there it starts afresh again because you have got the semi-final and maybe a final.

"Cardiff is such a massive stadium and always full of fans and it is pretty similar to the Grand Prix in Warsaw at the beginning of the season. I had a pretty good Grand Prix there so hopefully we can have similar in Cardiff as the tracks are pretty similar being man-made.

"I think it is going to be more electric than when they announced my name in Warsaw with all the British fans. Hopefully, a lot of fans are going to cheer me on and we can do some business, and finish the season stronger than I started.

"I can't really put any pressure on myself because it is going to backfire on me and I always find that. Riding without pressure is better as I go out and enjoy my racing.

"That is how last season worked and probably this year I put too much pressure on myself and I sort got into a bit of a rut.

"I have been trying to get myself out of it and we're slowly doing it, but hopefully we can finish the season a bit stronger than I started.

"It is a tough level, you see some riders have been up and down in the Grands Prix this year and that is just because how close it is now these days with speedway. If you have one small thing wrong with your setup and you're at the back and that's the difference between winning and coming last."

The GP will be shown on BT Sport 2 - the programme starts at 4.15pm.