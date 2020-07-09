King’s Lynn ace Lambert blazing a trail for GB in Poland

King's Lynn Stars' Robert Lambert - doing well in the European Championship in Poland Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

King’s Lynn favourite Robert Lambert is joint second in the European Championship after another solid display in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lambert, who first raced for Lynn as a teenager in 2013, notched 10 points on the night in a meeting won by new series leader Leon Madsen.

Triple world champion Nicki Pedersen is level with Lambert on 24 points, two behind Madsen, with three rounds remaining – all in Poland.

It was his first visit to the track which has played host to some of the most sensational Grand Prix action down the years – and it didn’t disappoint in round two of the SEC.

Stars boss Peter Schroeck watched the action and said: “The boys is in the mix for the title big time – well done, Robert. I’m sure every King’s Lynn supporter is right behind him.”

Leading placings: Leon Madsen (Denmark) 14, Mikkel Michelsen (Denmark) 13, Grigorij Łaguta (Russia) 13, Emil Sajfutdinow (Russia) 14, Robert Lambert (GB) 10, Nicki Pedersen (Denmark) 10, Andriej Kudriaszow (Russia) 8, Timo Lahti (Finland) 8.

Leading overall standings: 1 Madsen 26, 2 Pedersen 24, 3 Lambert 24, 4 Michelsen 23, 5 Laguta 20, 6 Bartosz Smektala (Poland) 18, 7 Lahti 16, 8 Sayfutdinov 14.