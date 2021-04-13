Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021

Norfolk was a hot topic on a national football radio phone-in show as one Norwich City fan put Robbie Savage straight over his attitude towards the city.

Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage received a call from a Canaries fan called Jill on Radio 5 Live's 606 show on Saturday night following City's 1-0 win at Derby County.

Responding to previous comments about Savage's indifference to Norwich returning to the Premier League, Jill referred to Savage's helping hand during the famous 3-2 win over Derby in April 2011.

She said: "I want to set you straight Robbie, do you have no idea how much you are loved at Carrow Road?

"You were substituted, you took 24 hours to walk off the pitch, there was so much injury time, we scored in the last minute of that added on time which more or less secured our promotion, so you are revered Robbie."

In response, the football pundit joked that Simeon Jackson would not have scored if he had been on the pitch.

He then went on to gloat about his own involvement with Norwich's ensuing success.

"The reason why Norwich have been successful, I started it. Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me," Savage joked.

The caller referred to EDP Norwich City reporter Connor Southwell's exchange with the pundit on 606 in March where Savage aired his indifference at the prospect of the Canaries once again winning promotion to the Premier League.

During the latest call, Savage said: " What I am saying is...I went to Carrow Road and done a dinner (sic) and it was fantastic people, sat next to Stuart Webber, great people at the football club.

"But my point is that, and it's a silly point really, that when I get my games at the beginning of the season, I am very, very fortunate to be able to go to games, but Norwich, it takes you about seven hours to get there."

In a separate call later in the show, Chris Sutton expressed his love for Norfolk during a light-hearted exchange with a Manchester City supporter called Bruce who claimed Sergio Aguero had been spotted in Norwich.

Chris Sutton presents Radio 5 Live's 606 show with Robbie Savage - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Sutton said: "Which area, Sprowston or Hellesdon? Thorpe St Andrew that's a nice place to live. Norwich have a brilliant Argentinian already, the player of the season in the Championship, Emi Buendia. Do you think that is possible Aguero could go to a bigger club?

"Pep loves watching City. Norfolk is a lovely county. They've got the Norfolk Broads, have you ever been there Bruce?"

The Norfolk Broads received some glowing words by Chris Sutton on Radio 5 Live - Credit: Hoseasons

After the caller responded to say it was a beautiful area of the country, Sutton went on praise his home county further live on the airwaves.

He said: "Yeah hire a boat, it's absolutely beautiful. North Norfolk coast, you can go up to Holkham and Wells, the lovely beaches up there."