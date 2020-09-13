‘What level’s he playing at?’ - Wroxham goalkeeper caught in Robbie Savage crossfire

Wroxham goalkeeper Ollie Sutton was in the firing line from BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage. Picture: Eric Gregory egjm0127@gmail.com

BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage certainly lived up to his name on Saturday afternoon when trying to put down fellow panellist Chris Sutton.

"I don't think Mark Noble helped the situation! It was idiotic!"



The pair were discussing Mark Noble’s tweet criticising the West Ham board for the sale of Hammers youngster Grady Diangana to West Brom.

Chris Sutton regarded the tweet as unhelpful to West Ham’s start to the season, describing it as “idiotic” whilst Savage thought Noble was within his rights as captain to publicise his opinion and was perhaps relaying the thoughts of manager David Moyes as Savage would often do when he was a Premier League captain.

As a result of their differing views, Sutton tried to bring the disagreement to an end, by saying he would seek the advice of his son, Ollie, who plays for Wroxham. “I’ll ask my son, he’s a better captain...”

To which Savage replied: “What level is he playing at?”

Sutton, who often tries to get under Savage’s skin, replied “Wow” whilst the rest of the panel agreed Savage’s comeback was “harsh”.

However, Ollie Sutton took the jibe in good spirit, responding to the video on Twitter with several laughing emojis with the hashtag #uptheyachtsmen.