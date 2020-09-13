Search

Advanced search

‘What level’s he playing at?’ - Wroxham goalkeeper caught in Robbie Savage crossfire

PUBLISHED: 10:44 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 13 September 2020

Wroxham goalkeeper Ollie Sutton was in the firing line from BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage. Picture: Eric Gregory

Wroxham goalkeeper Ollie Sutton was in the firing line from BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage. Picture: Eric Gregory

egjm0127@gmail.com

BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage certainly lived up to his name on Saturday afternoon when trying to put down fellow panellist Chris Sutton.

The pair were discussing Mark Noble’s tweet criticising the West Ham board for the sale of Hammers youngster Grady Diangana to West Brom.

Chris Sutton regarded the tweet as unhelpful to West Ham’s start to the season, describing it as “idiotic” whilst Savage thought Noble was within his rights as captain to publicise his opinion and was perhaps relaying the thoughts of manager David Moyes as Savage would often do when he was a Premier League captain.

As a result of their differing views, Sutton tried to bring the disagreement to an end, by saying he would seek the advice of his son, Ollie, who plays for Wroxham. “I’ll ask my son, he’s a better captain...”

To which Savage replied: “What level is he playing at?”

Sutton, who often tries to get under Savage’s skin, replied “Wow” whilst the rest of the panel agreed Savage’s comeback was “harsh”.

However, Ollie Sutton took the jibe in good spirit, responding to the video on Twitter with several laughing emojis with the hashtag #uptheyachtsmen.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan

Norwich solicitor to be sentenced after taking almost £2m from clients

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2014. PIC: Angela Sharpe.

‘It’s a time capsule’: Cold war bunker up for sale in north Norfolk

A Royal Observer Corps Bunker in West Beckham is going under the hammer at auction. Picture: Dedman Gray

FA Cup match delayed due to ‘horrific injury’ to goalkeeper

Dereham Town FC's match against Whitton United was delayed by an hour on Saturday following a collision between two players. Picture: Richard Vincent

Hunt continues for gang after man and woman punched in face

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

FA Cup match delayed due to ‘horrific injury’ to goalkeeper

Dereham Town FC's match against Whitton United was delayed by an hour on Saturday following a collision between two players. Picture: Richard Vincent

Norwich solicitor to be sentenced after taking almost £2m from clients

Hugh Lansdell, pictured in 2014. PIC: Angela Sharpe.

One of the largest temples in Roman Britain discovered near Norwich

A reconstuction painting of the Roman temple found at Caistor St Edmund. Picture: Jenny Press

Concerns over new rise in coronavirus cases in care homes

Concerns are growing amid an increase in coronavirus cases in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hunt continues for gang after man and woman punched in face

A man and a woman were approached by a large group before they were assaulted by two of them just before midnight on Friday, August 28 on Bridge Road, near to the junction of The Boulevard. Picture: Google Images