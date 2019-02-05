Search

Explain yourself, Savage - why don't you want to see Norwich promoted?

05 February, 2019
It is no surprise football pundit Robbie Savage ruffled a few feathers when he commented on Norwich City’s promotion hopes during a radio phone-in.

The outspoken ex-player suggested he would rather see Leeds United, Derby County, Birmingham or Aston Villa than Norwich in the Premier League.

But what he failed to mention was why - and now we want to find out.

City sit top of the Championship following their win over Leeds on Saturday with Ipswich next up at Carrow Road on Sunday.

But Savage, a former Leicester, Birmingham and Blackburn player who has become a pundit since retiring, told BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 phone-in show that he is not keen on seeing City promoted.

“Let’s be honest,” said the former Welsh international. “Would I rather see Leeds United, Derby County, Birmingham or Aston Villa than Norwich in the Premier League, yes I would.”

The comments come as Savage prepares to appear at Carrow Road to share stories from his career in An Evening with Robbie Savage event on March 1.

Former City striker Chris Sutton posted on Twitter ‘Idiot...’ in response to Savage’s comment.

Robbie Savage has been contacted for comment.

