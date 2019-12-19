'I still feel like I can get better around Lynn' - returning Star's promise

Erik Riss is returning to King's Lynn Stars in 2020 Picture: MATTHEW USHER PHOTOGRAPHY Matthew Usher Photography

German racer Erik Riss is on his way back to King's Lynn Stars for next season.

Erik Riss Picture: Ian Burt Erik Riss Picture: Ian Burt

And he's immediately declared his intention to improve his scores in Stars colours as they aim to push for a Premiership play-off spot.

Riss, a former world champion on the Long Track circuit, suffered an injury-plagued 2019, but is fit and ready to go for a new season next spring.

"I am really pleased to be back with the Stars in 2020," he said.

"I joined Lynn 18 months ago and since then I have really enjoyed my time here. The promotion and the fans are really passionate, and that suits me because I am passionate too.

"I am so thankful that the Stars gave me an opportunity to come back to the Premiership again this season.

"King's Lynn as a club is full of passion. They want to be successful and I feel that when I am on track too.

"I still feel like I can get better around Lynn so, this season I want to be more consistent with my scores and put more on my average.

"It is definitely a good thing that I am fixed up for the new season before Christmas because it means I can fully relax now, and I can focus on preparations for 2020."

Stars boss Peter Schroeck is delighted to have his fellow countryman back on board.

"We have a familiar look about the team but we will have a great team spirit and there's improvement in this side," he said.

"Erik is a big part of that and I know the supporters wanted him back. He seems to be very popular with our fans and he's a great guy to have around the place.

"I like what he's saying about stepping up his performances and being more consistent, on his day he can beat anyone around King's Lynn.

"Before I arrived here I know he made a difference when they got to the play-offs and that has to be our aim for the year ahead."