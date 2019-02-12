Up and down day for Revel Winter Series racers

The climbs and descents of Shouldham Warren tested competitors’ legs to the limit in the final round of the Revel Winter Series.

This sandy hill on the edge of the Fens near Downham Market – tree-covered for much longer than Thetford Forest – has many ups and downs of which the organisers took full advantage.

On a day of continuous sunshine, Kenninghall veteran Chris Hunter of the HKR team was overjoyed to have finally got the win in the 90-minute vets’ race, though Paul Groombridge (Push Sport) still takes the Winter Series title.

Hunter and Groombridge were together for the first two laps, but as Norwich rider Groombridge put it: “Chris just rode away from me.”

Also on that last lap, Jimmy Piper (Renvale RT) slipped past into second spot.

The three-hour races did not get off to a good start with a collision at the front taking out Paul Ashby and King’s Lynn MTB club-mate Dave Penny, so the vets’ three-hour win went to Tim Plimmer with James Murphy of HKR second.

In a repeat of last year’s senior (age 18-39) race at Shouldham, Andrew Cockburn and Seb Herrod opened a big lead at the front of the three-hour field. Cockburn eventually forged on alone to win – but Herrod finished only a minute behind and steps up to second in the series behind Cockburn.

Sarah Hewitt won the three-hour women’s race while veteran Laura Sampson won the 90-minute – 1:35 ahead of Elvita Branch who nevertheless took the senior prize. Each of these ended up series winners of their own categories.

Top Norfolk junior was third–placed Jack Bent of KLMTB who takes second in the series. Will Dorsett – fourth in the 90-minute seniors – had already done enough in the first three rounds to secure the series win.

Tom Moore (Great Yarmouth CC) made good use of the fun race option, knocking four minutes off his lap time as he got the hang of the course.

This Sunday the Godric CC 50-mile reliability trial is based at Ditchingham Village Hall. See the Godric Facebook page for details.

