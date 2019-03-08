Spencer lines up another big day at Great Yarmouth races

Jamie Spencer will be looking for more success at Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant ©archant2016

The £19,000 Moulton Nurseries Handicap highlights a seven-race card at Great Yarmouth on Friday afternoon and could spell another success for Jamie Spencer.

Spencer has been a leading jockey on the East coast course for years and in the five-runner mile handicap at 4.10pm, partners Mark Johnston's three-year-old colt Oasis Prince.

Third at Haydock earlier this month, Oasis Prince had previously chalked up a hat-trick of victories in April and May at Haydock, Beverley and Leicester.

All four rivals have chances, with likely favourite the William Haggas-trained Destination under Tom Marquand, the gelding a Kempton runner-up three weeks ago after a Wetherby win. Aweedram represents Adam Kirby for trainer Alan King and has won at Newmarket and Ascot this season while Wiretap, under Oisin Murphy for David Simcock, was a Great Yarmouth winner over a mile a fortnight ago.

Spencer has a good ride in the 3.40pm Cliff Hotel of Gorleston 10-furlong handicap on Michael Bell's Swiss Peak, fourth at Lingfield in May. Rivals include Kirby on John Butler's Brighton third Fair Power and Aled Beech, claiming seven pounds off Elsie Violet, Robert Eddery's filly a Lingfield runner-up, beaten by a nose.

Racing at the Resident's Day meeting starts at 2pm with a five-furlong sprint in which Cieren Fallon rides Scale Force, a grey gelding, for Gay Kelleway. A Wolverhampton runner-up, he has most to fear from Texting and Hanakotoba, second and third in a Yarmouth six-furlong race a fortnight ago.

Bell runs Otago, owned by The Queen, and ridden by Marquand, in the 2.30pm in which favourite will be My Motivate Girl, under Murphy for trainer Archie Watson, a Chelmsford runner-up last week.

Haggas has Funny Man in the 3.05pm 14-furlong handicap, Liam Jones taking the ride on a Brighton runner-up stepping up in trip from 12 furlongs. Victoriana, trained by Watson, and Thomas Cubbitt, Marquand and Bell again, are the dangers.

Robert Havlin partners John Gosden's Marhaba Milliar in the seven-furlong handicap at 4.45pm, the three-year-old colt a Chelmsford runner-up after winning at Great Yarmouth as a two-year-old.

The 5.20pm finale sees 16 tackle the mile handicap, headed by King Oswald, a course and distance runner-up in May. Magical Ride and Chris Wall's Hi Ho Silver, fourth over course and distance last time, are threats.