Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

Spencer lines up another big day at Great Yarmouth races

PUBLISHED: 21:43 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:43 27 June 2019

Jamie Spencer will be looking for more success at Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Jamie Spencer will be looking for more success at Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

©archant2016

The £19,000 Moulton Nurseries Handicap highlights a seven-race card at Great Yarmouth on Friday afternoon and could spell another success for Jamie Spencer.

Spencer has been a leading jockey on the East coast course for years and in the five-runner mile handicap at 4.10pm, partners Mark Johnston's three-year-old colt Oasis Prince.

Third at Haydock earlier this month, Oasis Prince had previously chalked up a hat-trick of victories in April and May at Haydock, Beverley and Leicester.

All four rivals have chances, with likely favourite the William Haggas-trained Destination under Tom Marquand, the gelding a Kempton runner-up three weeks ago after a Wetherby win. Aweedram represents Adam Kirby for trainer Alan King and has won at Newmarket and Ascot this season while Wiretap, under Oisin Murphy for David Simcock, was a Great Yarmouth winner over a mile a fortnight ago.

Spencer has a good ride in the 3.40pm Cliff Hotel of Gorleston 10-furlong handicap on Michael Bell's Swiss Peak, fourth at Lingfield in May. Rivals include Kirby on John Butler's Brighton third Fair Power and Aled Beech, claiming seven pounds off Elsie Violet, Robert Eddery's filly a Lingfield runner-up, beaten by a nose.

You may also want to watch:

Racing at the Resident's Day meeting starts at 2pm with a five-furlong sprint in which Cieren Fallon rides Scale Force, a grey gelding, for Gay Kelleway. A Wolverhampton runner-up, he has most to fear from Texting and Hanakotoba, second and third in a Yarmouth six-furlong race a fortnight ago.

Bell runs Otago, owned by The Queen, and ridden by Marquand, in the 2.30pm in which favourite will be My Motivate Girl, under Murphy for trainer Archie Watson, a Chelmsford runner-up last week.

Haggas has Funny Man in the 3.05pm 14-furlong handicap, Liam Jones taking the ride on a Brighton runner-up stepping up in trip from 12 furlongs. Victoriana, trained by Watson, and Thomas Cubbitt, Marquand and Bell again, are the dangers.

Robert Havlin partners John Gosden's Marhaba Milliar in the seven-furlong handicap at 4.45pm, the three-year-old colt a Chelmsford runner-up after winning at Great Yarmouth as a two-year-old.

The 5.20pm finale sees 16 tackle the mile handicap, headed by King Oswald, a course and distance runner-up in May. Magical Ride and Chris Wall's Hi Ho Silver, fourth over course and distance last time, are threats.

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Driven out by drunks: Chinese restaurant relocates because of “rude” behaviour

Wanfo Pavillion has relocated from Prince of Wales Road becuase of drunk customers. Inset (L-R) Wanfo Pavillion head chef B. Gao with owner Zhi Wang. Picture: Archant/Wanfo Pavillion

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

All systems go for town’s new leisure facility as £26m proposal is agreed by council

Artist's impression of proposed new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists