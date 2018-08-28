Waveney tie at Norwich Frostbites to retain Ramuz Trophy

Action from Frostbites Sailing Club Picture: David Yapp Archant

Norwich Frostbites hosted Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club in their annual team race competition for the Ramuz Trophy – and with the result a tie it meant the visitors took the trophy back home with them for another year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two back-to-back races were organised in an increasing breeze, gusty in places but overall ideal conditions for the event.

Alan Cone, for the visitors, crewed by Gordon Royall in B50 Dodman, took an early lead in the first race but lost out to Geoff Coulthard for the home team, crewed by Sam Woodcock in B6 Lucifer beyond repair.

Geoff went on to win the race with Ian Keely for the visitors second, crewed by Pete Matthews in B53 Twinkle and Cone third. At the end of the race Frostbites had 11 penalty points and WOBYC 10.

After changing boats the second race was again competitive and closely contested. Frostbites held the first three places for a time but then Keely, sailing B15 Wee Simby got through two of the Frostbites boats and came in second behind Woodcock for the home team crewed by Coulthard in B50 Dodman. In third was Pat Woodcock crewed by Mackley in B53 Twinkle.

The overall result for the day was a tie as was the case when Frostbites visited Oulton Broad in the summer – meaning WOBYC retained the Ramuz Trophy.

Nine Norfolk Dinghies rigged for the 10.55am club race.

The race officer set an upriver start with the changeable wind creating at times a beat, but otherwise a reach.

Around the bend into the new cut produced a tricky beat up to the top mark and places were won and lost on the port rounding. The run back past the clubhouse to the lower mark was good for the spectators as was the beat back. The race was shortened from four rounds to 2½ in order to make time for the team races that followed.

In first place was Sam Woodcock, sailing B20 Kelpie and crewed by Sam Archer, second was David Mackley sailing B6 Lucifer beyond repair and third was Danny Tyrrell in B53 Twinkle, crewed by Bruce Thompson. On handicap Sam Woodcock held his time coming first, second was Danny Tyrrell and third Mike Lees sailing B15 Wee Simby and crewed by Jill Fisher.