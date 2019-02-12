Proud Canaries launch new campaign to tackle LGBT-phobia in the terraces

The instructions on the backof the Show Some Respect Cards read: “If you hear someone saying horrible things about LGBT people, call it out ... simply tell them to SHOW SOME RESPECT.” Picture: Proud Canaries Archant

Norwich City’s LGBT+ supporters group is preparing to celebrate its fifth birthday with the launch of a new campaign to help tackle LGBT-phobia on the football terraces and in the playground.

Di Cunningham, organiser of the Proud Canaries holding up a Show Some Respect card. Picture: Proud Canaries Di Cunningham, organiser of the Proud Canaries holding up a Show Some Respect card. Picture: Proud Canaries

Every-year, the Proud Canaries celebrate the memory of city legend Justin Fashanu and this year in the month which would have seen the footballer turn 58 the group are launching their new “Show Some Respect Campaign”.

Launched in partnership with Norwich Pride and in memeory of Proud Canaries member John Griffiths the campaign will see thousands of cards and stickers featuring advice on how to tackle LGBT-phobia on terraces and in the playground handed out to fans at Saturday’s home match against Bristol City.

Thousands of cards and stickers accompanied by an education pack are also being made available to schools.

For copies of the cards and an education pack email info@norwichpride.org.uk