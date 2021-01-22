Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships

Published: 5:12 PM January 22, 2021

The Just World Indoor Championships were rocked on Friday when Open Singles quarter-finalists Wayne Willgress and Perry Martin had to be withdrawn from the tournament after both players tested positive for coronavirus.

Wymondham star Willgress was due to meet fellow unseeded player Martin, from Kent, for the chance to stake a claim for a surprise semi-final spot, but their hopes were sensationally dashed following the latest round of testing at Potters.

“Both players were in their own ‘bubble’ group and therefore have now been withdrawn. All other players and officials still involved have returned negative results,” said a World Bowls Tour statement.

Meanwhile, on the portable blue rink, Mark Dawes has now been allocated a place in the final after he beat Simon Skelton – he was due to play one of the affected players.

Katherine Rednall couldn’t follow up her brilliant win over Alex Marshall, losing on a tie-break to David Gourlay, while Greg Harlow edged past Stewart Anderson, also after a best-of-three-end shootout.