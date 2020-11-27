'We'll be ready for King's Lynn' says Portsmouth boss Jackett

Published: 1:40 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 1:41 PM November 27, 2020

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett says his team will need to show all their qualities to avoid an FA Cup upset against the Linnets.

Portsmouth are fourth in League One and overwhelming favourites to go into the hat for the third round draw.

But the experienced Jackett knows his players must not allow their concentration to wander.

“We’ve had these kind of ties before and you have to be very wary – the attitude, performance levels and quality all have to be right,” he told the club’s official web site.

“King’s Lynn have pulled off a couple of really good results in their past two games, so it’s definitely not an occasion when you can just turn up.

- Credit: PA

“There are big matches afterwards, with a trip to Blackpool on Tuesday night and then Peterborough coming down the following weekend.

"We’ll have to field a cohesive side and it won’t just be a team that’s thrown together to suit individuals."

“But we have to forget about them for now and just concentrate on Saturday – the others will look after themselves.

“We’ve got a lot of quality in our squad – both in terms of attacking and defending – and we’ll need it against King’s Lynn.

“We’ll have to field a cohesive side and it won’t just be a team that’s thrown together to suit individuals.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get through to the third round, although there are perhaps one or two who might look a bit tired.

“We’ll assess them and we might think that the energy isn’t right there for them to start, but there won’t be wholesale changes.”

Pompey and Lynn both have the carrot of possible Premier League opposition in the third round.

Jackett said: “It’s a great incentive. I’m no different to the players – I want us to progress and take on a Premier League side.

“You have to come through different tests in the earlier rounds to earn that privilege, though, and we need to concentrate on Saturday.”

Jackett welcomed the recent announcement that some clubs will soon be able to welcome back a limited number of supporters.

He said: “I understand there are still limitations, but as an overall picture it’s really good news. It’s certainly a step in the right direction.

“It’s encouraging for everyone in the industry – us included. We do want our fans getting behind the players and encouraging them.”