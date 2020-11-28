Matchday live! Portsmouth v King's Lynn Town

Live

Published: 1:23 PM November 28, 2020

King’s Lynn Town head to Portsmouth looking for their second FA Cup scalp of the season.

The Linnets are in the second round courtesy of a 1-0 win at League Two Port Vale three weeks ago.

Pompey present a more difficult hurdle: they are fourth in League One. They reached the second round after a 3-2 at Ipswich Town.

The Linnets will be without striker Kairo Mitchell, who is cup tied, but Michael Gash looks set to be on the bench for the first time this season after a debilitating summer illness.

Midfielder Jordan Richards is fit to play his first game since the win at Port Vale three weeks ago, but the game comes too soon for right back Aaron Jones.