It's a washout for the Stars!
PUBLISHED: 16:12 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 09 October 2019
King's Lynn Stars' meeting at Poole on Thursday night is off.
The Premiership Supporters Cup clash was called off because of adverse weather conditions.
The decision may have been something of a blessing in disguise for Lynn, who were missing a number of key riders.
You may also want to watch:
Craig Cook had reported ill and was ruled out of the trip following a visit to his doctor, with the Stars moving quickly to secure the services of Chris Harris as a guest rider.
The Stars were already struggling with a growing injury list, though, with skipper Robert Lambert joining Danish duo Thomas Jorgensen and Michael Palm Toft on the sidelines after he aggravated a back injury over the weekend.
Lynn had opted to use rider replacement in place of Lambert, while seven-time British champion Scott Nicholls and flying Finn Tero Aarnio had been booked as guests at second string with Ulrich Ostergaard due to ride at reserve.