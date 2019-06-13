King's Lynn look to keep Premiership Cup dream alive at Poole

Craig Cook will be in action for King's Lynn Stars at Poole on Thursday night Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King's Lynn Stars look to keep their hopes alive of Premiership Cup glory when they head to Poole on Thursday (7.30).

Peter Schroeck's men head to Dorset knowing they need to avoid defeat to stay in the competition group and take it down to a decider at Swindon later this month.

The new competition - where fans get the chance to vote for their riders to compete in a race via Twitter - has been well received up and down the country and the group winners will face Belle Vue in the final.

Said Schroeck: "It would be nice to get a result at Poole and keep us in the competition.

"We've got some big meetings to come because we have our rivals Ipswich next at home on Monday in the league, but we take things one meeting at a time and we have to focus on Poole.

"We know it's never an easy place to go, but with our team we have now we are optimistic we can get a result down there."

The Poultec Stars are at full strength with new signing Craig Cook and Grand Prix ace Robert Lambert forming a powerful spearhead.

"Craig has added strength at the top end of the team," said Schroeck. "He's in fantastic form and we hope he can give us that added edge at Poole."

Poole are without Brady Kurtz who is required in Swedish League racing which takes priority over British Cup ties.

Interest is high in Monday's home clash with Ipswich at the Adrian Flux Arena with a bumper crowd expected. The parade will be 7.30 with the first heat following soon after.

POOLE: Jack Holder, Richie Worrall, Nicolai Klindt, Josh Grajczonek, Brady Kurtz R/R, Nico Covatti, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen.

KING'S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Michael Palm Toft, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Craig Cook, Simon Lambert, Lewis Kerr.