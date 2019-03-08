King's Lynn Stars' Supporters' Cup clash at Poole falls victim to the weather

Stars' captain Robert Lambert won't be in action at Poole on Thursday as the meeting has been postponed. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

King's Lynn Stars' Premiership Supporters' Cup clash at Poole on Thursday evening has been postponed.

Due to persistent rain overnight and into Thursday morning, together with a none-too positive forecast the decision was made to postpone the meeting, with a revised date still to be agreed.

Poole promoter Danny Ford said: "Obviously we're disappointed as it's always frustrating for the promoters, riders and supporters when meetings are called off because of poor weather.

"We felt it was important to make an early call, though, as disappointing as that is. But we've actually been quite lucky with the weather so far this season and hopefully these current showery storms across Dorset will pass through over the next few days and we can get Monday's meeting against Wolverhampton on. I'd like to thank the supporters for their understanding and do sympathise with their frustration."

The Stars are next in action on Monday evening when they entertain Ipswich at the Adrian Flux Arena with a bumper crowd expected. The parade will be 7.30 with the first heat following soon after.