Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

King's Lynn Stars' Supporters' Cup clash at Poole falls victim to the weather

PUBLISHED: 12:44 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 13 June 2019

Stars' captain Robert Lambert won't be in action at Poole on Thursday as the meeting has been postponed. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

Stars' captain Robert Lambert won't be in action at Poole on Thursday as the meeting has been postponed. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyrighted

King's Lynn Stars' Premiership Supporters' Cup clash at Poole on Thursday evening has been postponed.

Due to persistent rain overnight and into Thursday morning, together with a none-too positive forecast the decision was made to postpone the meeting, with a revised date still to be agreed.

You may also want to watch:

Poole promoter Danny Ford said: "Obviously we're disappointed as it's always frustrating for the promoters, riders and supporters when meetings are called off because of poor weather.

"We felt it was important to make an early call, though, as disappointing as that is. But we've actually been quite lucky with the weather so far this season and hopefully these current showery storms across Dorset will pass through over the next few days and we can get Monday's meeting against Wolverhampton on. I'd like to thank the supporters for their understanding and do sympathise with their frustration."

The Stars are next in action on Monday evening when they entertain Ipswich at the Adrian Flux Arena with a bumper crowd expected. The parade will be 7.30 with the first heat following soon after.

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

FULL FIXTURE LIST: Norwich City begin Premier League quest at Liverpool

Norwich City open their Premier League season at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich prisoner who bled to death in cell died by misadventure, inquest rules

Kenneth Martin died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory ‘gardener’

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Young boy who struggles with his writing in final of story competition

Nine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists