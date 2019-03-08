Stars firing on all cylinders but aggregate win proves elusive

King's Lynn Stars' captain Robert Lambert was in good form at Poole after a sluggish start to the new season Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

King’s Lynn’s plucky star Lewis Kerr believes their season starts here after a “massive” win at Poole.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Poultec Stars produced a stunning 46-44 win at Wimborne Road in the second leg of the Premiership Shield.

And while it wasn’t enough to stop the Pirates taking the Shield after their 10-point win at the Adrian Flux Arena, Kerr reckons it’s still a huge morale-boosting result.

He said: “We needed that. All the boys were really fired-up after losing to Ipswich and then at home to Poole. I don’t think those two defeats reflected how we had been riding. But we were all back on it tonight and that’s what this team is capable of.

“It was great to see Robert Lambert and Kasper Andersen back in amongst the big points and it was very solid from everyone. Now we’ve got to use this win as a springboard for Ipswich at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday night. I think our season starts here now.”

It was an excellent all-round performance from the Stars and the perfect boost before the big derby clash.

An excellent 5-1 from Erik Riss and Andersen drew the Stars level in heat eight, but perhaps the key moment was Brady Kurtz’s tapes offence and exclusion from heat 13. Lambert and Jorgensen grabbed a 5-1 and another maximum from Lambert and Riss in the final heat wrapped up a fine victory.

Poole still took the Premiership Shield, but the Stars were just happy to get the win on their bogey track.

Kerr added: “This side has got real guts and determination. We were annoyed at ourselves for losing on Monday. Now we’ve got to get revenge against Ipswich. But I’m pleased that we’ve given the fans someone to smile about at last.”

Poole 44: Josh Grajczonek 9, Brady Kurtz 7+1, Nicolai Klindt 7, Nico Covatti 7, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen 6+1, Richie Worrall 5+1, Jack Holder 3+2.

King’s Lynn 46: Robert Lambert 11, Erik Riss 9+2, Thomas Jorgensen 6+1, Ty Proctor 5+2, Kasper Andersen 5+1, Michael Palm Toft 5+1, Lewis Kerr 5.