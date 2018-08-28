Search

Grand effort as perfect Piper claims championship

PUBLISHED: 15:04 22 January 2019

Jimmy Piper from Norwich ( red socks) is already beginning to open a gap exiting the first corner at the Iceni Velo cyclo-cross at Snetterton Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

Jimmy Piper has clinched the Eastern Cyclo-Cross Veteran’s 50-plus League Championship with a perfect 1,000 points score.

The start of the Veterans 40-49 racet at the Iceni Velo cyclo-cross at Snetterton Picture: Fergus MuirThe start of the Veterans 40-49 racet at the Iceni Velo cyclo-cross at Snetterton Picture: Fergus Muir

His win at the Iceni Velo event at World Horse Welfare, Snetterton, was his 10th consecutive victory this season.

Piper (Renvale RT) opened a gap at the exit from the first corner and the rest of the 83 competitors saw little more of him until he started to lap the backmarkers.

A steadily-improving Peter Farrell (East Coast Riders) was firmly in the top 10 at eighth place.

Norwich rider Alison Hogg (Push Sport) assured herself of second overall in the Women’s League with a third-place finish in the Iceni event.

Senior leaders – winner James Madgwick (right) and Cam Hurst at the Iceni Velo cyclo-cross at Snetterton Picture: Fergus MuirSenior leaders – winner James Madgwick (right) and Cam Hurst at the Iceni Velo cyclo-cross at Snetterton Picture: Fergus Muir

Winner was Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) who, like Piper, soon put space between herself and the rest and is now certain of the league championship.

Conditions were crisp and bright with the course getting dryer and faster as the day progressed. A special feature were paired high hurdles with a 180-degree turn between them.

Also confirmed as champion was senior winner James Madgwick who outsprinted Cam Hurst in the final race. Norfolk-born Freddie Checketts was fifth while Fakenham rider Connor Rumbles (Strada Sport) was seventh, just ahead of Seb Herrod.

Best Norfolk junior – third behind Jack Parrish and Max Bolton – was Angus Toms of the promoting Iceni club.

Norwich rider Paul Groombridge on a tricky off-camber bend at the Iceni Velo cyclo-cross at Snetterton Picture: Fergus MuirNorwich rider Paul Groombridge on a tricky off-camber bend at the Iceni Velo cyclo-cross at Snetterton Picture: Fergus Muir

Matt Webber won the vets 40-49, where Shaun Aldous from Bungay was third and other local riders in the top 10 were Paul Groombridge (fourth), Ian Newby (seventh), Andy Green (eighth) and Dan Blackburn (ninth).

Derek Lusher died on Sunday at his home in Norwich after a long illness. Derek was British Cycling’s Division Competition Administrator for the Eastern Region and President of the Norwich Amateur Bicycle Club.

The East District CA Prize Presentation is this Sunday at Carbrooke Village Hall.

The 50km Reliability Trial is at 10am. Beans on toast and drinks will be available from 12 noon while the actual presentations will begin at 1pm.

