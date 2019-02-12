Mummery Cup Final referee reinstated after being banned for social media posts

Phil South has been reinstated as the referee for the Mummery Cup final between Long Stratton and the UEA. Picture: Archant Paul Chesterton

Anglian Combination officials have had a change of heart after originally deciding to change referees for the Mummery Cup Final because of posts on social media.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After being handed the prestigious appointment Phil South was told he wouldn’t be taking charge because he had let the news slip before an official announcement had been made.

The league appointed Ben Green - who was unaware of the background - as his replacement but with plenty of flak coming their way have now released a statement saying the decision has been overturned.

“Officials of the league have been in discussion with Phil, who was understandably disappointed with this decision,” it read. “Phil has wholeheartedly apologised for not following the league’s request and the committee have in turn decided to look at whether the decision was too harsh. Following a further meeting the decision has been made to reinstate Phil and we are glad he has agreed to officiate the game.”

Long Stratton will be taking on the UEA in the final on May 2.