Stars ready for take-off as new season opens with Panthers derby trip

Skipper Robert Lambert leads King's Lynn Stars into their opening Premiership match of the season, at Peterborough Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

Peter Schroeck says “the season starts now” as King’s Lynn open their Premiership campaign away at Peterborough on Easter Monday (6.30pm).

Erik Riss is in good form for the King's Lynn Stars Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Erik Riss is in good form for the King's Lynn Stars Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Poultec Stars come up against the Panthers for the first time since 2013, and they will be buoyed by back-to-back wins against Poole and Ipswich.

Panthers, meanwhile, will be looking to make it three straight victories on home shale with the East of England circuit receiving rave reviews after the track record was broken twice in recent weeks.

Stars' boss Schroeck said: “I am really looking forward to Monday at Peterborough because it is a superb race track. There is no forgiving in the Premiership – it is going to be a tough year for everyone, but we just have to keep our heads together, be positive and we'll be fine.

“My aim is go there and that is where our season starts because that's the league matches and that what we have got to win.

“With riders like Robert (Lambert) and Ty (Proctor), they all know their way around there and don't forget we have a long track world champion in Erik Riss and he will love it there too, giving his all.

“It is important to win at home but it shows what we can do away. We went to Poole and we won - that is what I want to do. If we can pick up a few wins and really make a statement then I know we are doing a good job.”

Both clubs are under the ownership of Keith Chapman – but Panthers boss Carl Johnson says the rivalry will still be just as intense.

Johnson said: “Obviously it's a meeting we're looking to win, and hopefully it will be a bigger win than last Monday as well, but with the entertainment level again.

“Once we get dialled in here and get everyone settled in then who knows what we can do away from home as well?

“Buster will be over here during the day doing the track, and I'll ask him to do it how we want it. He's a speedway man so I'm sure that will be the case, and it's going to be another big night for the club.”

Peterborough: Rohan Tungate, Lasse Bjerre, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Charles Wright, Hans Andersen, Aaron Summers, Ben Barker.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Lewis Kerr, Ty Proctor, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.