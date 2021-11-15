Peterborough sign King's Lynn striker for undisclosed fee

Peterborough United have signed King’s Lynn Town youngster Joe Taylor for an undisclosed fee.

Taylor, who made his debut for the Linnets earlier this season, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at London Road and will initially link-up with the under 23 squad with the deal set to be completed when the transfer window opens at the start of January.

The 18-year-old was on dual registration with Wroxham earlier this season, scoring 12 goals in 13 games.

Taylor said: “I can’t wait to get started. I really enjoyed my time at Wroxham, it gave me the opportunity to go out and play first team football and they suited my style. I like to try and get in behind, that is the way I like to play, I try and use my pace to make runs and cause problems and it was great to get out and score goals.

“I think this club is the perfect fit for me now. There is a clear pathway through the under 23s and towards the first team squad and I am looking forward to it. I know a few of the lads already and have settled in quite quickly.”

Posh director of football Barry Fry added: “I would like to thank everyone at Kings Lynn for their co-operation on this transfer, they were great to deal with and I wish them well for the rest of their season.”