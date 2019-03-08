King's Lynn Stars open Premiership campaign with draw at Peterborough

Stars' captain Robert Lambert flying around turn one. Picture: IAN BURT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyrighted

King’s Lynn made a strong start to their Premiership season with a gutsy 45-45 draw at Peterborough last night.

A bumper crowd turned out at the East of England Arena, with plenty of travelling Stars fans, to see the return of the rivalry after Peterborough's winter promotion.

Once again the track provided fast times and even though Peter Schroeck's Poultec Stars were always ahead there was always a threat from the home side in a brilliant contest.

Said Schroeck: “When we were eight up we knew we couldn't take it for granted because the Peterborough boys are fast around here and we knew it was only a matter of time before they woke up – and they did!

“I felt we were unlucky in that Erik Riss blew two engines and Thomas Jorgensen was still feeling the effects of his crash up at Newcastle, so overall we have to be satisfied.

“I'm proud of Kasper Andersen, what a performance!

“We just need to get him going around our own track now and I'm really pleased for the lad. He was great.”

Andersen, who has been struggling for consistency so far, gave a fine display with a 10-point haul but it was skipper Robert Lambert who top scored on 13.

Heat 12 saw Andersen blast past both Peterborough riders and with Michael Palm Toft third King's Lynn were in control.

But in heat 14 Peterborough's trump card Aaron Summers pulled off a vital win with team mate Charles Wright third to bring the scores level at 42-42.

Tungate held his nerve for the win in the last heat after Hans Andersen was thrown out for touching the tapes and Peterborough secured a point – but with Lambert coming in second Lynn secured two for the away draw.

King's Lynn face Swindon at the Adrian Flux Arena in their next home action next Monday, April 29.

Peterborough 45: Aaron Summers 10+1, Hans Andersen 9+1, Rohan Tungate 8, Bradley Wilson-Dean 6, Charles Wright 6, Lasse Bjerre 3, Ben Barker 3.

King's Lynn 45: Robert Lambert 13, Kasper Andersen 10, Ty Proctor 8+1, Michael Palm Toft 5+1, Erik Riss 4+1, Thomas Jorgensen 3, Lewis Kerr 2.