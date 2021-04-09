Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed

Published: 10:18 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM April 9, 2021

Former England international footballer Peter Crouch has reflected on a "lonely" loan spell at Norwich City - and being less than impressed with a trip to Great Yarmouth.

The towering centre forward, who at 6ft 7in tall is unsurprisingly the scorer of the most headed goals in Premier League history, spent three months on loan at Carrow Road during the early stages of his career.

Scoring four times in 15 appearances for the club, he became a popular figure in what ended up as a promotion campaign - but his move never became permanent.

However, speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the striker reflected on the lonely side of his successful loan spell at the club - boredom filled days living in a hotel.

He said: "I remember when I went on loan to Norwich I did not know much about the place to be honest.

"I remember staying in a lovely hotel and lots of people listening might think that staying in a hotel for three months on your own is a dream, but there were lonely occasions. I had no missus and no kids then so I was in Norwich, on my own, thinking where do I go now?

"I had a car and I would just drive out. I remember driving to Great Yarmouth once for no reason whatsoever. I looked around it, realised it actually wasn't that pleasant, so I came back."

Crouch, who was once voted Tottenham Hotspur's greatest Premier League forward, did not elaborate on what he did not like about the seaside town.

Andrew Fitchett, editor of the Great Yarmouth Mercury, said: "It's a pity Crouchy didn't enjoy his visit to our beloved town more.

"Perhaps if he had spent more time exploring some of the historical gems the town has to offer, sampled chips off the market and walked the whole Golden Mile he would have come away with a different view.

"Scoring the winner for Spurs at the San Siro must have been a thrill, but he could've got just as much of a thrill taking in a show at the Hippodrome."