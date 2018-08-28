Norwich man to represent Britain in World Gliding Championships

Peter Carter from Norwich has been confirmed in the British team line up JWGC's in Hungary this summer. Picture: Peter Carter

A man from Norwich has been chosen to represent Team GB in the Junior World Gliding Championships (JWGC) this summer.

Peter Carter from Norwich has been confirmed in the British team line up for the JWGC’s in Hungary this summer. Picture: Peter Carter Peter Carter from Norwich has been confirmed in the British team line up for the JWGC’s in Hungary this summer. Picture: Peter Carter

Peter Carter, 23 from Norwich has been confirmed in the British team line up for the JWGC’s in Hungary this summer.

He was first introduced to gliding by his dad at the age of 13 and immediately became more and more passionate about the sport.

British Gliding team manager, Graham Garnett said: “Many will go on to represent their nation as seniors” - something which Peter hopes to achieve someday.

For now, Peter just ‘wants to carry on flying’ and is preparing for the upcoming competition this summer.

When asked about why he likes gliding so much Peter said: “It is the freedom which comes with the sport and the exhilaration.”

Peter’s passion has pushed him to compete in this sport, instruct in New Zealand and also study Mechanical Engineering at Loughborough University.