Parkrun set to return but what will be different?

PUBLISHED: 11:11 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 08 September 2020

Runners at the Norwich parkrun at Eaton Park. Picture: Nick Richards

Archant

Norfolk runners will be able to get their 5K fix each Saturday morning after parkrun revealed plans to resume events in England by the end of October.

Action from Lowestoft parkrun. Picture: ArchantAction from Lowestoft parkrun. Picture: Archant

Parkrun events were suspended worldwide in March because of the global coronavirus pandemic. However, plans are afoot for their return in England with events operating within parkrun’s government approved Covid-19 framework, though there have been “minimal changes” to its operating model.

An exact date for the return of the events in England has not been arranged, but October 24 and October 31 look most likely.

The changes proposed will see event briefings being shorter than in the past with organisers reluctant for participants to gather on the start line for a long period of time. Traditional announcements such as parkrun tourists and significant milestones will be made at another time or just online.

Briefings will be kept to health and safety necessities and at the finish there will be more scanners whilst a change in technology should mean the amount of time spent queuing at the finish will be reduced.

Runners will also be discouraged from gathering in the park afterwards. Some courses may also increase in size to make the start and finish areas bigger so some events may be longer than 5K but never shorter.

Parkrun chief executive Nick Pearson said: “Everything in life comes with a risk, and we know and accept that we cannot remove all risks from the parkrun environment. However, it is also important to balance the public health benefits of reopening our events, against the associated public health risks.

“We now believe, having spent considerable time gathering and understanding the evidence, that the benefits to reopening Parkrun far outweigh the risks.”

Junior parkrun events in England are also scheduled to return at the same end of October date.

