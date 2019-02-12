Gallery

parkrun round-up: Junior runner Dylan Squires takes first token at Thetford event

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 9th February 2019. Photo: Gary Walker Gary Walker

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the parkrun events at Thetford, Lowestoft, King’s Lynn and Gorleston

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt led the 350 parkrunners home at King’s Lynn in 16:39 on Saturday.

The Renegade Runner was well ahead of the rest of the field with club-mate Matthew Thrower in second place in 18:19. Martin Sheldrick was third in 18:25.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:18 with King’s Lynn first timer Nicola Kennedy (Isle of Man Veteran AC) second in 21:53. Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:08.

Volunteers: Carole ARMSTRONG, John BOWEN, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Stephanie GRAY, Jane GREENWOOD, James HERON, John LOVELESS, Linda MACLEAN, Rafe MANNING, Linus MARRAY-WOODS, Dominic Dennis MARRAY-WOODS, Linda MARSHALL, Bharti PATEL, Charlotte PATON, Brian PATON, Mike PEMBERY, Fabia POLLARD, Charlie PYATT, Tom RICHARDS, Isabel SCHROODER, Charlie TODHUNTER, Paul VERRANDO, Gary WALKER, Trudy WALKER, Charles WILSON

Lowestoft

Dean Bain (Waveney Valley AC) was first through the finisher’s funnel at Lowestoft in 17:20.

Mat Porter (Norwich Road Runners) was second in 19:21 with Robert Cheverton (Lowestoft Road Runners) third in 20:17.

Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in 22:07 with Daniella Liffen (Waveney Valley AC) second in 23:02. Emma Bromley was third in 24:03.

Volunteers: Fiona CAMPBELL, Max CLAYTON, Keri CLEMENTS, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda HUNT, Adrian KING, Louise MCCURDY, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Gary PEMBROKE, Kathryn SKAZICK, Samuel STEVENS, Paul TAYLOR

Thetford

Junior runner Dylan Squires took the first finisher’s token at Thetford in 19:08.

He was just four seconds head of Simon Smith (Thetford AC) in second and Stuart Farmer was third in 19:38.

Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was first female in 22:16 with Stacey Mockford (Thetford AC) second in 22:45. Heidi Teixera was third in 23:31.

Volunteers: Gordon CHAPMAN, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Linda CUSACK, John DABBS, John FISH, Francis HART, Joy HART, Sean HASSEY, Katrina HOPKINS, Harry JONES, Holly JONES, Gary MALLIBAND, Kate V MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Melanie STURMAN, Allan TALBOT, Ros UPSTONE, Magda VAN LEEUWEN, Graham WILLIAMS

Gorleston

A total of 240 runners tackled the Gorleston Cliffs course and they were led home by Rob Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) in 17:36.

John Jervis (Lowestoft Road Runners) was second in 18:29 with youngster Billy Girling third in 18:52.

Nadine Heseltine (Bloodhill Runners) was first female in 21:53 with Colleen Mukuya second in 21:54. Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) was third in 22:57.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Stephen ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, Mike BEAMES, James BOOL, Andrew DORMER,, Bob FOSSEY, Karen GEDGE, Donna GENT, Barbara HALL, Chris HARBORD, Martin HAZELL, Clare HODGES, Linda JERVIS, Mark JOLLY, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Linda PAGE, Simon PAGE, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, David PUMFREY, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Jean WITHINGTON

