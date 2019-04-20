Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

parkrun round-up: How about this for six of the best at Thetford!

PUBLISHED: 13:09 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 23 April 2019

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins

Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins

Easter weekend produced plenty of good times as runners enjoyed the sunny holiday conditions, as Chris Lakey reports

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina HopkinsThetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins

Thetford

Thetford runners don't do things by halves, judging by the personal best times that littered their results at the weekend.

Amazingly, the first six runners across the line did so in PBs. They were led by Nick Wheatley, in 17 minutes and 56 seconds – six seconds quicker than his previous best.

Second was Isaac Nugent, in 18:24, with British Army runner Simon Smith next in 18:30. Then in a tight battle for fourth came Martin Weltman in 18:42, Stuart Farmer just a second behind, and Rowan Shearer, of West Suffolk AC, a further second back.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina HopkinsThetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins

First female finisher was Jo Wilkinson, of Bedford & County AC, who crossed the line 10th overall in 19:52.

Volunteers: Allan Talbot, Ann Elrick, Dave Sanders, Graham Collis, Graham Wade, Hugo Nugent, Linda Cusack, Linsey Franklin, Louise Rutherford, Malcolm Duncan, Michelle Pitcher, Mick Colledge, Natalie King, Pamela Morris, Samuel Fleet, Sarah Fleet, Sharon Nash, Sharon Try, Sue Colledge.

Gorleston

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina HopkinsThetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins

Tyler Bilyard produced a personal best time to cross the line first at Gorleston Cliffs.

The Great Yarmouth and District AC runner finished in 16 minutes and 32 seconds – beating his previous mark, set a fortnight earlier – by 19 seconds.

Second home, just six seconds behind, was Robert Chenery, of Ipswich Jaffa RC, a regular winner over the course. Dave Turvey, of Halesowen A & CC, was third in 17:37. First female home was first-timer Madison Kelly, from the City of Norwich AC, who was 48th overall, in 20:47. second was Great Yarmouth & District AC's Allyna Mukuya, two places behind, in 20:58.

Volunteers: Adele Godbolt, Albert Spong, Bob Arnell, Brian Hall, Carole Spong, Chris Harbord, Chuck Weigand, Darren Adams, Fabrizio Armando, Gary Pillar, Gary Wakeley, Graham Mann, James Bool, Jean Withington, John Bone, Karen Gedge, Leanne Wadsworth, Lisa Adams, Melvyn Adams, Michael Paine, Nick Overy, Peter Bannatyne, Phillip Laurier, Richard Knibb, Roger Andrews, Sam Carvell, Sarah Withington.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina HopkinsThetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

King's Lynn

Jacob Kelman, from Edindburgh University Hare & Hounds, was first across the line at The Walks, finishing in 18 minutes and 12 seconds – just nine seconds ahead of Renegade Runners' Matthew Thrower.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina HopkinsThetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins

Third was Owen Burge, of Ryston Runners, who finished in a personal best time of 18:57.

First female finisher was Sally Lynn Hurst, of Renegade Runners who crossed the line 30th overall in 21:13, with Karen Patterson, of March AC, 40th in 21:42.

Volunteers: Andrew Williams, Anna Hagberg, Ashish Rastogi, Bethany Harper, Carl Tipling, Carole Locke, Catherine Tipling, Charles Wilson, Emma Fade, Emma Galt, Gary Whitby, Hannah Fisher, Hilary Sowden, Isabel Schrooder, James Hammond, Joanna Cain, Judith Berry, Linda Benefer, Matthew Reardon, Rebecca Baker, Richard Wilkins, Salina Cumbridge, Sara Tansley, Sarah Farrell, Terence Gamble, Tony Hatton-Gore.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe GreenLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe Green

Lowestoft

Waveney Valley had a one-two, with Dean Bain first home in 17:01, followed by club-mate Jim burgess, in 17:55.

Third was Norfolk Gazelles AC's Oliver Jones with a personal best 17:59.

Holly Bunn, from City of Norwich AC, was first female across the line in a personal best 19:24 – 23 seconds than her previous best time.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe GreenLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe Green

Volunteers: Alan Richardson, Chris Matthews, Gary Pembroke, Janet Hitcham, Jessica Milner, John Fawcett, John Jervis, Linda Jervis, Lynette Culverwell, Patrica Critchlow, Paul Hierons, Paul Taylor, Phoebe Green, Rob Fawcett, Steven Roffe, Tony Morley, Tracy Anne Mayne, Trevor Rawson, Vicki Grice.

Loch Neaton

Thetford AC's Kevin Vaughan was first home in 19:44 – 14 seconds ahead of Harling AC's Martin Gooderham, with Memphis Symonds, from City of Norwich AC, the first female home and third overall, in 20:28. Fourth was Dereham Runners AC's Elizabeth Daly, in 21:34.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe GreenLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe Green

Volunteers: Aidan Bunning, Andrea Judith Osborne, Becky Walton, Belen Repiso, Beryl Bunning, Bonnie Robertson, Colin Hay, Eileen Kibler, Ian Edwards, Iwona Sajdak, James Wooler, Louy Howes, Lucy Mellor, Marilyn Scrymgeour, Robert Paul Osborne, Romaine Huumphreys, Sarah Dagless, Steve Curtsi, Suzannah Johnson, Vanessa Barr.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe GreenLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe Green

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe GreenLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe Green

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian EdwardsLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ian Edwards

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Most Read

Revealed: How Norwich’s NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

New boots, record breakers and a great opportunity – six things from the latest chapter of City’s epic story

Teemu Pukki celebrates with Ben Godfrey after scoring City's second goal Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

End of era as cafe owner quits in Cromer

Laurie Scott and wife Ema Scott Rowlands outside Breakers cafe in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Norfolk over Easter weekend

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Stunning new tribute to wartime sacrifice unveiled at church

The First World War memorial stained-glass window before its installation at All Saints Church in Shipdham. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL HEWETT

Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched inappropriately

Police close investigation into allegations teenage girls touched on Norfolk buses. Picture: Getty Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists