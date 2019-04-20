parkrun round-up: How about this for six of the best at Thetford!

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 20th April 2019. Picture: Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins Ann Elrick/Katrina Hopkins

Easter weekend produced plenty of good times as runners enjoyed the sunny holiday conditions, as Chris Lakey reports

Thetford

Thetford runners don't do things by halves, judging by the personal best times that littered their results at the weekend.

Amazingly, the first six runners across the line did so in PBs. They were led by Nick Wheatley, in 17 minutes and 56 seconds – six seconds quicker than his previous best.

Second was Isaac Nugent, in 18:24, with British Army runner Simon Smith next in 18:30. Then in a tight battle for fourth came Martin Weltman in 18:42, Stuart Farmer just a second behind, and Rowan Shearer, of West Suffolk AC, a further second back.

First female finisher was Jo Wilkinson, of Bedford & County AC, who crossed the line 10th overall in 19:52.

Volunteers: Allan Talbot, Ann Elrick, Dave Sanders, Graham Collis, Graham Wade, Hugo Nugent, Linda Cusack, Linsey Franklin, Louise Rutherford, Malcolm Duncan, Michelle Pitcher, Mick Colledge, Natalie King, Pamela Morris, Samuel Fleet, Sarah Fleet, Sharon Nash, Sharon Try, Sue Colledge.

Gorleston

Tyler Bilyard produced a personal best time to cross the line first at Gorleston Cliffs.

The Great Yarmouth and District AC runner finished in 16 minutes and 32 seconds – beating his previous mark, set a fortnight earlier – by 19 seconds.

Second home, just six seconds behind, was Robert Chenery, of Ipswich Jaffa RC, a regular winner over the course. Dave Turvey, of Halesowen A & CC, was third in 17:37. First female home was first-timer Madison Kelly, from the City of Norwich AC, who was 48th overall, in 20:47. second was Great Yarmouth & District AC's Allyna Mukuya, two places behind, in 20:58.

Volunteers: Adele Godbolt, Albert Spong, Bob Arnell, Brian Hall, Carole Spong, Chris Harbord, Chuck Weigand, Darren Adams, Fabrizio Armando, Gary Pillar, Gary Wakeley, Graham Mann, James Bool, Jean Withington, John Bone, Karen Gedge, Leanne Wadsworth, Lisa Adams, Melvyn Adams, Michael Paine, Nick Overy, Peter Bannatyne, Phillip Laurier, Richard Knibb, Roger Andrews, Sam Carvell, Sarah Withington.

King's Lynn

Jacob Kelman, from Edindburgh University Hare & Hounds, was first across the line at The Walks, finishing in 18 minutes and 12 seconds – just nine seconds ahead of Renegade Runners' Matthew Thrower.

Third was Owen Burge, of Ryston Runners, who finished in a personal best time of 18:57.

First female finisher was Sally Lynn Hurst, of Renegade Runners who crossed the line 30th overall in 21:13, with Karen Patterson, of March AC, 40th in 21:42.

Volunteers: Andrew Williams, Anna Hagberg, Ashish Rastogi, Bethany Harper, Carl Tipling, Carole Locke, Catherine Tipling, Charles Wilson, Emma Fade, Emma Galt, Gary Whitby, Hannah Fisher, Hilary Sowden, Isabel Schrooder, James Hammond, Joanna Cain, Judith Berry, Linda Benefer, Matthew Reardon, Rebecca Baker, Richard Wilkins, Salina Cumbridge, Sara Tansley, Sarah Farrell, Terence Gamble, Tony Hatton-Gore.

Lowestoft

Waveney Valley had a one-two, with Dean Bain first home in 17:01, followed by club-mate Jim burgess, in 17:55.

Third was Norfolk Gazelles AC's Oliver Jones with a personal best 17:59.

Holly Bunn, from City of Norwich AC, was first female across the line in a personal best 19:24 – 23 seconds than her previous best time.

Volunteers: Alan Richardson, Chris Matthews, Gary Pembroke, Janet Hitcham, Jessica Milner, John Fawcett, John Jervis, Linda Jervis, Lynette Culverwell, Patrica Critchlow, Paul Hierons, Paul Taylor, Phoebe Green, Rob Fawcett, Steven Roffe, Tony Morley, Tracy Anne Mayne, Trevor Rawson, Vicki Grice.

Loch Neaton

Thetford AC's Kevin Vaughan was first home in 19:44 – 14 seconds ahead of Harling AC's Martin Gooderham, with Memphis Symonds, from City of Norwich AC, the first female home and third overall, in 20:28. Fourth was Dereham Runners AC's Elizabeth Daly, in 21:34.

Volunteers: Aidan Bunning, Andrea Judith Osborne, Becky Walton, Belen Repiso, Beryl Bunning, Bonnie Robertson, Colin Hay, Eileen Kibler, Ian Edwards, Iwona Sajdak, James Wooler, Louy Howes, Lucy Mellor, Marilyn Scrymgeour, Robert Paul Osborne, Romaine Huumphreys, Sarah Dagless, Steve Curtsi, Suzannah Johnson, Vanessa Barr.

