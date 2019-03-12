Opinion

parkrun round-up: Allyna Mukuya proves to be a chip off the old block at Gorleston

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds-up the parkrun events at Lowestoft, King’s Lynn, Thetford and Gorleston

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston

Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) was first through the finishers’ funnel at Gorleston in 16:51.

Youngster Billy Girling was second in 18:20 with Daniel Harrison (Great Yarmouth & District AC) third in 18:44.

Junior runner Allyna Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC), daughter of Milton Keynes Marathon 2018 winner Colleen, was first female in 21:42 with Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) second in 22:41. Youngster Lilymae Coote was third in 23:18.

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, James BOOL, Sarah CUTHBERTSON, Hannah GAAD, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, Sue HURST, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, James LUDLAM, Tony LUDLAM, Graham MANN, Steve NICHOLLS, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, Tom PULLINGER, Ira Albert SMITH, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND

Lowestoft

Dylan Neeve (Rock Estate) was the first of the 382 parkrunners home at Lowestoft on Saturday in 18:49.

Oliver Jones (Norfolk Gazelles AC) was second in 18:57 whilst Louis Tillett was third in 19:38.

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Kirsty Hovells (Lowestoft Road Runners) set a new personal best of 22:09 as first female with Claire Wilkinson second in 22:53. Daniella Liffen (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 22:58.

Volunteers: Sam BOVER, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, Jane EAGLEN, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Donna GIBBONS, Janet HITCHAM, Adrian KING, Ali LOCK, Tony MORLEY, Colin MULLEN, Liam MULLEN, Jennie NICHOLS, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE, Paul TAYLOR, Christopher WOODCOCK

King’s Lynn

King’s Lynn broke through the 400-runner barrier once again on Saturday as 412 parkrunners completed the 5k distance at the weekend.

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

They were led home by Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) in 16:38 with Peter Holmes (Ely Runners) second in 17:34. Warren Armstrong (Ryston Runners) was third in 18:24.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:17 with Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) second in 21:59. Debbie Schwarz (West Norfolk AC) was third in 22:10.

Volunteers: Andrew BARRETT, Stephen EKE, Wendy FISHER, Hannah FISHER, Terence GAMBLE, Jane GREENWOOD, James HAMMOND, Bethany HARPER, Rafe MANNING, Roger PARTRIDGE, Charlotte PATON, Brian PATON, Jemma REDHEAD, Isabel SCHROODER, Mark SOUTHWOOD, Matthew THROWER, Charlie TODHUNTER, Trudy WALKER, Gary WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM, Gary WHITBY, Charles WILSON

Thetford

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) took the first finisher’s token at Thetford in 18:52.

Simon Smith (British Army) was second in 19:37 with Nigel Bostock (Stowmarket Striders RC) third in 19:43.

Heidi Teixera was first female in 23:04 with Donna Finney second in 23:05. Emily Rogers was third in 23:28.

Volunteers: Evie CATCHPOLE, Gordon CHAPMAN, Mick COLLEDGE, Linda DAVISON, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Tom HOLLAND, Katrina HOPKINS, Teresa IVES, Jeanette MCLOUGHLIN, Kate V MEASURES, Lucas MEASURES, Stacey Daniele MOCKFORD, Sharon NASH, Sabine SCHAEFER, Melanie STURMAN, Allan TALBOT, Denise THORNDYKE, Darcie THORNDYKE, Graham WADE, Steve WELLS

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 9th March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Thetford parkrun on Satruday 9th March 2019. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell Thetford parkrun on Satruday 9th March 2019. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Satruday 9th March 2019. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell Thetford parkrun on Satruday 9th March 2019. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Satruday 9th March 2019. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell Thetford parkrun on Satruday 9th March 2019. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell