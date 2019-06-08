Gallery

parkrun round-up: Kaisers show field a clean pair of heels at Loch Neaton

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey Herschell Graham Wade/Geoffrey Herschell

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the latest parkrun action at King's Lynn, Thetford, Lowestoft and Loch Neaton

King's Lynn

Renegade Runners' Matt Pyatt was first of the 316 parkrunners home at King's Lynn in 16:59.

Youngster Jesse Tierney set a new personal best of 18:47 in second place with Jacob Kelman (Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds) third in 18:54.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:58 with Debbie Schwarz (West Norfolk AC) second in 22:44. Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:57.

Volunteers: Alyssa BAPTIST, Rebekah BENSLEY-MILLS, Dean BLACKBURN, Peter BRANTOM, Hannah FISHER, Terence GAMBLE, Mark HOLLAND, Joe KARREMAN, Paul MACLEAN, Bharti PATEL, Jit PATEL, Brian PATON, Charlotte PATON, Grahame PEACOCK, Suzanne PEMBERY, Mike PEMBERY, Joseph PEMBERY, Charlie PYATT, Tom RICHARDS, Jackie RICHARDS, Trudy WALKER, Gary WALKER, Charlotte WHEATLEY, Rachael WILLIAMS, Rachel WILLIAMS

Thetford

Andrew Buckley (Thetford AC) set a new personal best of 17:53 as first runner home at Thetford.

The second and third placed runners also set new PBs with junior runner Rowan Shearer (West Suffolk AC) posting a time of 18:30 and Kelvin Johnson 19:03.

Jo Wilkinson (Bedford & County AC) was first female in 20:06 with Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) second in 20:48. Nik Greenough (Thetford AC) set a new personal best of 23:06 in third place.

Volunteers: Andy BALFE, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, John DABBS, Linda DAVISON, Peter ELLIOTT, Samuel FLEET, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Riley LAWRENCE, Benedict MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Lucas MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Gavin SIRIWARDENA, Melanie STURMAN, Kacy SUFFOLK, Allan TALBOT, Ryan TAYLOR, Heidi TEIXEIRA, Sharon TRY, Graham WADE, Graham WILLIAMS, Lisa WORSNOP

Lowestoft

Stanley Collins (Great Yarmouth & District AC) took the first finisher token at Lowestoft in 18:12.

Paul Lyon (Lowestoft Road Runners) was second in 18:17, just ahead Dylan Neeve in third place, although he was given the same time.

Lauren Howe (Beccles & Bungay Harriers) was first female in 20:37 with Katy Dickinson second in 22:14. Jessica Hall (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 22:26.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Volunteers: Louise BATCHELOR, Max CLAYTON, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Robin JONES, Adrian KING, Peter LANG, Tracy Anne MAYNE, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Sharon PITCHER, Alan RICHARDSON, Deborah SWANN

Loch Neaton

Youngster Finn Kaiser (City of Norwich AC) was first through the finishers' funnel at Loch Neaton in 20:42.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Jan Kaiser was given the same time in second place with Barry Smith (Renegade Runners) third in 21:07 - a new personal best.

Leanne Bagge (Wymondham AC) set a new personal best as first female of 23:47 with Donna Clubb second in 26:37 (new PB). Emma Seager was given the same time of 26:37 in third.

Volunteers: Melynda ARNOLD, Rachel Rv BAKER, Vanessa BARR, Harrison BUNNING, Mark BUNNING, Beryl BUNNING, Cindy E BURGESS, Wendy BURGESS, Steve CURTIS, Sarah DAGLESS, Margaret DEVINE, Jeremy DRISCOLL, Louy HOWES, Romaine HUMPHREYS, Robert Paul OSBORNE, Andrea Judith OSBORNE, Carole PRESTON, Belen REPISO, Teresa SOAME, Kim WALKER, Morgan WOODWARD, James WOOLER, Tracy WRIGHT, Hayley YATES

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

