Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here
Gallery

parkrun round-up: Kaisers show field a clean pair of heels at Loch Neaton

PUBLISHED: 13:50 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 11 June 2019

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey Herschell

Graham Wade/Geoffrey Herschell

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the latest parkrun action at King's Lynn, Thetford, Lowestoft and Loch Neaton

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey Herschell

King's Lynn

Renegade Runners' Matt Pyatt was first of the 316 parkrunners home at King's Lynn in 16:59.

Youngster Jesse Tierney set a new personal best of 18:47 in second place with Jacob Kelman (Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds) third in 18:54.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:58 with Debbie Schwarz (West Norfolk AC) second in 22:44. Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:57.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey Herschell

Volunteers: Alyssa BAPTIST, Rebekah BENSLEY-MILLS, Dean BLACKBURN, Peter BRANTOM, Hannah FISHER, Terence GAMBLE, Mark HOLLAND, Joe KARREMAN, Paul MACLEAN, Bharti PATEL, Jit PATEL, Brian PATON, Charlotte PATON, Grahame PEACOCK, Suzanne PEMBERY, Mike PEMBERY, Joseph PEMBERY, Charlie PYATT, Tom RICHARDS, Jackie RICHARDS, Trudy WALKER, Gary WALKER, Charlotte WHEATLEY, Rachael WILLIAMS, Rachel WILLIAMS

Thetford

Andrew Buckley (Thetford AC) set a new personal best of 17:53 as first runner home at Thetford.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey Herschell

The second and third placed runners also set new PBs with junior runner Rowan Shearer (West Suffolk AC) posting a time of 18:30 and Kelvin Johnson 19:03.

Jo Wilkinson (Bedford & County AC) was first female in 20:06 with Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) second in 20:48. Nik Greenough (Thetford AC) set a new personal best of 23:06 in third place.

Volunteers: Andy BALFE, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, John DABBS, Linda DAVISON, Peter ELLIOTT, Samuel FLEET, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Riley LAWRENCE, Benedict MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Lucas MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Gavin SIRIWARDENA, Melanie STURMAN, Kacy SUFFOLK, Allan TALBOT, Ryan TAYLOR, Heidi TEIXEIRA, Sharon TRY, Graham WADE, Graham WILLIAMS, Lisa WORSNOP

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey HerschellThetford parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Graham Wade/Geoffrey Herschell

Lowestoft

Stanley Collins (Great Yarmouth & District AC) took the first finisher token at Lowestoft in 18:12.

Paul Lyon (Lowestoft Road Runners) was second in 18:17, just ahead Dylan Neeve in third place, although he was given the same time.

Lauren Howe (Beccles & Bungay Harriers) was first female in 20:37 with Katy Dickinson second in 22:14. Jessica Hall (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 22:26.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Volunteers: Louise BATCHELOR, Max CLAYTON, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Robin JONES, Adrian KING, Peter LANG, Tracy Anne MAYNE, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Sharon PITCHER, Alan RICHARDSON, Deborah SWANN

Loch Neaton

Youngster Finn Kaiser (City of Norwich AC) was first through the finishers' funnel at Loch Neaton in 20:42.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Jan Kaiser was given the same time in second place with Barry Smith (Renegade Runners) third in 21:07 - a new personal best.

Leanne Bagge (Wymondham AC) set a new personal best as first female of 23:47 with Donna Clubb second in 26:37 (new PB). Emma Seager was given the same time of 26:37 in third.

Volunteers: Melynda ARNOLD, Rachel Rv BAKER, Vanessa BARR, Harrison BUNNING, Mark BUNNING, Beryl BUNNING, Cindy E BURGESS, Wendy BURGESS, Steve CURTIS, Sarah DAGLESS, Margaret DEVINE, Jeremy DRISCOLL, Louy HOWES, Romaine HUMPHREYS, Robert Paul OSBORNE, Andrea Judith OSBORNE, Carole PRESTON, Belen REPISO, Teresa SOAME, Kim WALKER, Morgan WOODWARD, James WOOLER, Tracy WRIGHT, Hayley YATES

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley YatesLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley YatesLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley YatesLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley YatesLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley YatesLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley YatesLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley YatesLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Hayley Yates

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th June 2019. Picture: Gary Walker

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Police confirm second carjacking in same neighbourhood

Police outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: Archant

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Care home where resident ‘found urine and faeces on duvet’ closed down by council after shock inspection

Felmingham Old Rectory has closed after the Care Quality Commission rated it inadequate in all areas. Photo: Google Streetview

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

More support for stronger hate speech laws after Brexit vote, UEA study finds

Dr Alexander Brown from UEA'’s School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies. Photo: UEA

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

535 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

South Norfolk community speedwatch volunteers registered more than 500 drivers over the speed limit in May.. Picture: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists