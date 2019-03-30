Gallery

parkrun round-up: Madison Kelly breaks 20-minute barrier at Loch Neaton

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Loch Neaton, Lowestoft, Gorleston, Thetford and King’s Lynn

Loch Neaton

Michael Wegrzyn was first finisher of the 141 runners that took part at Loch Neaton’s fifth event in an impressive time of 17:08.

Young City of Norwich AC athlete Madison Kelly was second overall and first female in an excellent time of 19:56.

Roger Steggles set a new personal best of 20:10 in third with Jason Brunt (Norfolk Gazelles AC) third male in 20:35.

Junior runner Memphis Symonds (City of Norwich AC) was second female in 20:50 with Sam Ashford-Thomas third in 20:54 - a new personal best.

Volunteers: Vanessa BARR, Stephen BEST, Mark BUNNING, Beryl BUNNING, Harrison BUNNING, Aidan BUNNING, Sarah DAGLESS, Colin HAY, Amanda HINCHLIFFE, Louy HOWES, Romaine HUMPHREYS, Eileen KIBLER, Lucy MELLOR, Dionne MINNS, Andrea Judith OSBORNE, Robert Paul OSBORNE, Bonnie ROBERTSON, Marilyn SCRYMGEOUR, Wendy SPAUL, Martin SPAUL, Becky WALTON, James WOOLER

Lowestoft

Lowestoft smashed through the 400-runner barrier once again on Saturday as a total of 438 people ran, walked or jogged their 179th event.

Sam Stevens (Ipswich Harriers) set a new personal best of 16:36 in first place with Harry Allcock (Bungay Black Dog RC) second in 16:57.

Oliver Jones (Norfolk Gazelles AC) was third male in 18:36 but he was pipped to third overall by first female Samantha Lines (Waveney Valley AC) in 18:04.

Daniella Liffen (Waveney Valley AC) was second in 22:11 with Emma Bromley third in 22:31.

Volunteers: Sam BOVER, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Adrian KING, Tracy Anne MAYNE, Louise MCCURDY, Tony MORLEY, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Sharon PITCHER, Paul PITCHER, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE, Paul TAYLOR, Eva-Grace WATERMAN

Gorleston

Dominic Oliver (City of Norwich AC) made his 100th parkrun one to remember as he took the first token in a stunning time of 16:16 at Gorleston.

Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) was second in 16:23 with Lawrence Wade (City of Norwich AC) third in 17:22.

Holly Bunn (City of Norwich AC) set another personal best on her way to being first female in 19:24 as Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) took second spot in 20:42. Charlotte Pallister was third in 21:26.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Fabrizio ARMANDO, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, James BOOL, Hannah GAAD, Karen GEDGE, Donna GENT, Brian HALL, Sue HURST, Andrew KIRK, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Gary PILLAR, Jennifer PULFER, John SCOTT, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Jean WITHINGTON, Sarah WITHINGTON

Thetford

Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) was first through the finishers’ funnel at Thetford in 18:12.

Ben Churchman (Diss & District AC) was second in 18:34 with Roderick Mansel (Suffolk Orienteering Club) third in 18:49.

Lucy Wallace (Bitton Road Runners) was first female in 19:40 with Louise White (Vegan Runners) second in 20:11. Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was third in 20:50.

Volunteers: Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Graham COLLIS, Linda CUSACK, Stuart FARMER, Tom HOLLAND, Daniel KNIGHT, Hayley KNIGHT, Thomas KNIGHT, Laura LAWRENCE, Riley LAWRENCE, Rosemary MARTIN, Kate V MEASURES, Lucas MEASURES, Gill MUNDAY, Sharon NASH, Naomi PALFREY, Lucas PALFREY, Christine ROUTLEDGE, Dave SANDERS, Melanie STURMAN, Gary WARD, Sally WASHINGTON, Hope WILLIAMS, Graham WILLIAMS, Nicola WILLIAMS

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was of the 413 finishers at King’s Lynn in 16:49.

John Hopgood (Ryston Runners AC) was second in 17:52 with club-mate Rob Simmonds third in 18:29.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:24 with Arabella Gingell (West Norfolk AC) second in 21:57. Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:29.

Volunteers: Paul BARNETT, Robin BARNETT, Andrew BARRETT, Dawn BELL, Salina CUMBRIDGE, Dave CUMBRIDGE, Wendy FARQUHAR, Mark FOUNTAIN, Terence GAMBLE, Stephanie GRAY, James HAMMOND, Erica LAWS, Rafe MANNING, Leonora MUNSON, Sharmila NAIR, Bharti PATEL, Stephanie PAYNE, Fabia POLLARD, Jeffrey REED, Isabel SCHROODER, Charlie TODHUNTER, Trudy WALKER, Gary WALKER, Gary WHITBY

