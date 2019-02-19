parkrun round-up: Peter Holmes leads home huge field at King’s Lynn event

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the parkrun events at King’s Lynn, Lowestoft, Thetford and Gorleston

King’s Lynn

More than 400 parkrunners attended King’s Lynn on Saturday as they were led home by Peter Holmes (Ely Runners) in 17:17.

Jacob Kelman (Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds) was second through the finishers’ funnel in 17:37 with Matthew Thrower (Renegade Runners) third in 18:05.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:03 with Katrina Wasteney (West Norfolk AC) second in 21:35. Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was third in 21:40.

Volunteers: Judith BERRY, Martin ELSEGOOD, Mark FOUNTAIN, Terence GAMBLE, James HAMMOND, Bethany HARPER, Rafe MANNING, Andrew MERRETT, Bharti PATEL, Nainesh PATEL, Charlotte PATON, Brian PATON, Fabia POLLARD, Matt PYATT, Rebecca SCHROODER, Charlie TODHUNTER, Kevin TOOK, Trudy WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM, Charles WILSON

Lowestoft

Nick Roper (Bungay Black Dog RC) took the first finisher’s token at Lowestoft in 17:33.

Benn Walker set a new personal best of 17:59 for second place, as did Tom Galley (Lowestoft Road Runners) in third place with a time of 18:09.

Nicola Jones (Bingley Harriers & AC) set a new PB as first female of 20:19 with Daniella Liffen (Waveney Valley AC) second in 22:10. Claire Wilkinson was third in 23:15.

Volunteers: Louise BATCHELOR, Freddie BATCHELOR, Robert CHEVERTON, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Vicki GRICE, Paul HIERONS, Janet HITCHAM, John JERVIS, Robin JONES, Adrian KING, Stephanie MADDEN, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE, Paul TAYLOR, Gary TUTTLE

Thetford

Ben Churchman (Diss & District AC) set a new personal best of 18:11 as the first runner home at Thetford.

Andrew Buckley (Thetford AC) was second in 18:27, just two seconds outside his PB, with Stuart Farmer third in 19:44.

Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was first female in 21:20 whilst Heidi Teixera was second in 22:35. Emily Rogers set a new personal best of 23:24 for third place.

Volunteers: Karen AXFORD, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Sue COLLEDGE, Mick COLLEDGE, Graham COLLIS, Linda CUSACK, Samuel FLEET, Jeanette MCLOUGHLIN, Kate V MEASURES, Lucas MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Vasanti PATEL, Melanie STURMAN, Toby VENDY, Neil VENDY, Millie VENDY, Graham WILLIAMS, Hope WILLIAMS

Gorleston

Rob Chenery just dipped under the 17-minute mark as he led the 397 runners home at Gorleston.

The Ipswich Jaffa member posted a time of 16:51 with youngster Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) second in 17:23. Billy Girling took third place in 18:03.

Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female in 19:43 with youngster Holly Bunn (City of Norwich AC) in second place in 20:05. Stacey Sangster (Long Eaton RC) was third in 21:13 in what was her first time at Gorleston.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Peter BANNATYNE, John BONE, James BOOL, Theresa FLINT, Bob FOSSEY, Hannah GAAD, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, Chrissie HEWITT, Sue HURST, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, James LUDLAM, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Gary PILLAR, David PUMFREY, Ira Albert SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Wendy SUTTON, Matthew SUTTON, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

