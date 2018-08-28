parkrun round-ip: Wayne Lathwell has the edge at King’s Lynn

Action from King's Lynn parkrun at the weekend Photo: Gary Walker Gary Walker

King’s Lynn

Wayne Lathwell (Lincoln Wellington AC) picked up the first token ahead of second-placed Adam Matthews (Ryston Runners) by just two seconds.

Lathwell was first home in 16:46 with Matthews second in 16:48 whilst Peter Holmes (Ely Runners) was third in 16:51.

Claudia Milburn (Fenland Running Club) was first female in 21:42 as Heidi Bunn set a new personal best of 22:18 in second. Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was third female in 22:38.

Volunteers: Kenny ADDIS, Rob AMIS, Amanda BARNES, Salina CUMBRIDGE, Dave CUMBRIDGE, Martin ELSEGOOD, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Jane GREENWOOD, Bruce MCEWAN, Ian MILBURN, Sharmila NAIR, Kerrie PAGE, Isabel SCHROODER, Matthew THROWER, Gary WALKER, Trudy WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM, Gary WHITBY

Lowestoft

Waverley Harriers’ Jonathan McAllen set a new personal best of 18:15 on his way to being first through the finishers’ funnel at Lowestoft.

He was followed home by Tom Galley (Lowestoft Road Runners) in 18:52 with Josh Barnard (Waveney Valley AC) third in 19:23.

Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in 22:13 with Katy Dickinson second in 22:19. Tracy Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 22:42.

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Emily COLES, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Phoebe GREEN, Janet HITCHAM, Linda HUNT, Adrian KING, Jessica MILNER, Christine MUTTITT, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Samuel STEVENS, Sophie WATERS, Roger WELLS

Thetford

David Loomes (Thetford AC) was the first runner home at Thetford in 18:31.

Ben Churchman (Diss & District AC) was second in 18:43 with Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) third in 18:56.

Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was first female in 21:51 with Heidi Teixera just two seconds behind in 21:53. Katie Buckley enjoyed her first time at the event as she came third in 23:30.

Volunteers: Andrew BUCKLEY, Emily CLAYSON, Mick COLLEDGE, Owen CROUCH, Richard FURNESS, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Tom HOLLAND, Emma JENNINGS, Bridget MARTYN, Chris MEASURES, Lucas MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Lee PETERS, Shirley STANDLEY, Jean STEWART, Melanie STURMAN, Carri VENDY, Toby VENDY, Gary WARD, James WOOLER

Catton

A bumper field of more than 400 runners were led home by Alan Hume (Norfolk Gazelles) at Catton in 17:38.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 17th November 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe Green Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 17th November 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke/Phoebe Green

He was followed through the finishers funnel just a second behind by Tom Bristow (Norwich Road Runners) in 17:39. Andrew Mulligan (Coltishall Jaguars) was third in 17:52.

Jo Andrews (Bungay Black Dog RC) was first female in 18:34 with Anna Kirkham (Norwich Road Runners) second in 20:43. Junior runner Tess Andrews was third in 21:49.

Volunteers: Shelley AMES, Elliot BEESON, Sarah COLE, Roly COOK, Luke CORNISH, Brett CORNISH, Paul COULTHREAD, Deborah ENGLISH, David FIELD, Nicola GREEN, Andrew G GREY, Elizabeth HALFORD, Stacey HARPER, Richard HOLLINGS, Louise JACKSON, Jude JACKSON, Ben KENDALL, Luke NAPTHEN, James PALLANT, Erena PETERS, Wayne RAMSBOTTOM, Robin TAYLOR, Stephanie WENN

