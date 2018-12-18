Gallery

parkrun round-up: Youngster in a class of his with fine time at Lowestoft

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 15th December 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke Gary Pembroke

A freezing cold day didn’t stop many runners at the weekend as Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Lowestoft, King’s Lynn, Thetford and Gorleston

Lowestoft

Junior runner Sam Stevens (Ipswich Harriers) was well ahead of the rest of the field at Lowestoft as he posted a time of 18:32.

Christopher Haylock (Lowestoft Road Runners) was second home in 19:07 with Carl Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) third in 19:57.

Lauren Howe (Beccles and Bungay Harriers) was first female in 21:43 with Olivia Harrod second in 23:15. Tracy Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 23:57.

Volunteers: Louise BATCHELOR, Max CLAYTON, Lynette CULVERWELL, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda JERVIS, John JERVIS, Jed LEVETT, Louise MCCURDY, Jessica MILNER, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Christopher WOODCOCK

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was first through the finishers’ funnel at King’s Lynn in 16:27.

Adam Matthews (Ryston Runners AC) was second in 16:52 with Warren Armstrong (Ryston Runners AC) next to take a token in 18:33.

Abbi McCallum (North Norfolk Harriers AC) was first female in 20:16, setting a new personal best in the process. Charlotte Barrett (Renegade Runners) was second in 21:55 and Linda Marshall (CSSC Sports & Leisure) was third in 22:38.

Volunteers: Rob AMIS, Beryl BARBER, Andrew BARRETT, Judith BERRY, John CROWLEY, Dave CUMBRIDGE, Jess CUNNINGHAM, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Michael ENNIS, Wendy FISHER, Hannah FISHER, Lawrence MATTHEWS, Bruce MCEWAN, Suzanne PEMBERY, Mike PEMBERY, Isabel SCHROODER, Kevin TOOK, Trudy WALKER, John WELBOURN, Andy WICKLEN, Andy WILLIAMS

Thetford

Simon Smith (Thetford AC) took the first finisher’s token at Thetford in 18:56.

Ben Churchman (Diss & District AC) was second in 19:17 with Stuart Farmer third in 19:19.

Louise White was first female in 20:05, well ahead of the rest of the women. Alicia Biesek was second in 26:23 and Carri Vendy was third in 26:52.

Volunteers: Myra DAY, Donna FINNEY, Samuel FLEET, Tim GUNTER, Gemma KNIGHT, Peter MCADAM, Sarah MCMURTARY, Lucas MEASURES, Natasha MOLD, Sharon NASH, Andrea RUSSELL, Paul SARGEANT, Lisa STONE, Melanie STURMAN, Heidi TEIXEIRA, Graham WADE, Gary WARD, Gloria WILLIAMS

Gorleston

Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) led the 212 runners home at Gorleston in 18:13.

Youngster Harry Allcock (Bungay Black Dog RC) was second in 18:32 with Billy Girling third in 19:39.

Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female in 22:43 with Elly Young (Coltishall Jaguars) second in 22:55. Jo Anverali (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 22:58.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, James BOOL, John BOUND, Linda CARTER, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Barbara HALL, Chris HARBORD, Melanie HOWELL, Andrew KIRK, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Andy THORNTON, Sam THORNTON, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

