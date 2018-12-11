parkrun round-up: Christopher Meadows first through the finishers’ funnel at Lowestoft as veteran posts impressive time

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 8th December 2018. Picture: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the parkrun scene at Lowestoft, Gorleston, Thetford and King’s Lynn

Lowestoft

Christopher Meadows (Waveney Valley AC) was first through the finishers’ funnel at Lowestoft in 18:34.

Veteran runner Robert Cheverton (Lowestoft Road Runners) was 50 seconds behind in an impressive time of 19:24 with Tom Galley (Lowestoft Road Runners) third in 19:40.

Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in 21:08 whilst Lisa Knights set a new personal best of 22:04 in second. Gabriella Fox (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 22:44 (new PB).

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Daren COULTER, Lynette CULVERWELL, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda HUNT, Robin JONES, Sharon LAKEY, Daniella LIFFEN, Ali LOCK, Jessica MILNER, Tom MOORE, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Trevor RAWSON

Gorleston

Ipswich JAFFA’s Robert Chenery was first home at Gorleston in 17:21.

Marc Evans of Great Yarmouth Road Runners was second in 18:08 whilst junior runner Billy Girling was third in 18:14.

Jo Anverali (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was first female in 22:34 with Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) second in 23:04. Emma Dawson (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 24:50.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, John BONE, Andrew DORMER,, Julie DOUGLAS, Chris HARBORD, Lee HARVEY, Clare HODGES, Andrew KIRK, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Tony LUDLAM, Graham MANN, Jane MIDDLETON, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, Simon SMITH, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Elaine STONE, Penny STUDLEY, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WILLIAMSON, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

Thetford

Daniel Cook of Northampton Road Runners took the first token at Thetford with a new personal best of 18:24.

Club mate Rosanna Andrews was second overall in 19:20 as first female whilst Stuart Farmer was third overall in 19:31.

Abbie Ruggles was second female in 25:25 whilst Sarah Dunsdon (Run Mummy Run) was third in 25:28.

Volunteers: Emily CLAYSON, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Suzanne FLEET, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Katherine JONES, Bridget MARTYN, Paige MCADAM, Benedict MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Gill MUNDAY, Sharon NASH, Vasanti PATEL, Rita SMITH, Melanie STURMAN, Graham WADE, Robert WHITTAKER, Trish WILLIAMS, Gloria WILLIAMS

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was first home at King’s Lynn in 16:34.

Ed Stevens was more than a minute behind in second in 17:39 on his first taste of the Lynn event whilst Ivo Gormley (GoodGym) was third in 18:12.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:42 whilst Debbie Schwarz of West Norfolk AC was second in 22:23. Samantha Stringer was third in 24:35.

Volunteers: Jane ASHBY, Beryl BARBER, Jon BENSTEAD, Judith BERRY, Michael ENNIS, Maria Frances FRARY, Terence GAMBLE, Paul MACLEAN, Roger PARTRIDGE, Jit PATEL, Jackie PATERSON, Fabia POLLARD, Isabel SCHROODER, Mark SOUTHWOOD, Trudy WALKER, Jamie YOUNGS

