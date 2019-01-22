Gallery

parkrun round-up: Daniel Guppy leads home huge turnout at King’s Lynn

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 19th January 2019. Photo: Tim Chapman Tim Chapman

King’s Lynn parkrun benefited from a few January fitness drives as Mark Armstrong also rounds up the parkrun scene at Lowestoft, Thetford and Gorleston

King’s Lynn

An impressive 444 runners took part in the latest event at King’s Lynn as they were led home by Daniel Guppy (King’s Lynn Triathlon Club) in 17:53.

Lee Tatum (Ely Runners) was second in 17:57 with Matthew Thrower (Renegade Runners) third in 18:03.

Sally Lynn Hurst was the first lady through the finisher’s funnel in 20:21 with Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) second in 21:38. Katrina Wasteney (West Norfolk AC) was third in 21:49.

Volunteers: Jessica BANKS, Andrew BARRETT, Derick BARSBY, Samantha BELL, Steve BENNINGTON, Judith BERRY, Sharon BIRD, Joanna CAIN, Tim CHAPMAN, Joanne CLARKE, Tracy FARR, Hannah FISHER, Larissa FOLLEN, Julie Ann GARNER, Jane GREENWOOD, Maire IRLAM, Martin JENNINGS, Nicola JENNINGS, Ryan JONES, Jannis KOULMAN, Claudia MILBURN, Ian MILBURN, Carl MURLEY, Grahame PEACOCK, Julie PEELING, Tom RICHARDS, Jackie RICHARDS, Rebecca RICHARDSON, Adrian SEARLE, Andy WICKLEN, Roger WILLIAMS

Lowestoft

Lowestoft Road Runners’ Tom Galley led the 340 runners home at Lowestoft in 19:36.

He was followed home by club-mate Paul Lyon in 20:15 with Louis Tillett third in 20:42.

Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in 22:04 with Vicki Grice (Lowestoft Road Runners) second in 22:22. Daniella Liffen (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 23:47.

Volunteers: Michele CALDWELL, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Linda HUNT, John JERVIS, Robin JONES, Mary JONES, Adrian KING, Peter LANG, Chris MATTHEWS, Louise MCCURDY, Colin MULLEN, Christine MUTTITT, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Kathryn SKAZICK, Paul TAYLOR

Thetford

Will Law (Ipswich JAFFA) took the first finisher’s token at Thetford in 18:09.

Charlie Read was second in 18:35 with Barry Wilton (Tri Anglia) third in 18:43.

Mikaela Gates was first female in 22:28 with Natalie King second in 23:58. Stephanie Hudson was third in 24:33.

Volunteers: Reece BARTON, Angela BRAIN, Torin BRAIN, Mick COLLEDGE, Linda CUSACK, Jason ELRICK, Ann ELRICK, Coralie EVANS, Tony FRIEND, Judith FRIEND, Richard FURNESS, Tim GUNTER, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Paige MCADAM, Jeanette MCLOUGHLIN, Sharon NASH, Rita SMITH, Hayley SMITH, Melanie STURMAN, Kacy SUFFOLK, Ryan TAYLOR, Eddie THEAKER

Gorleston

Robert Chenery was the first finisher at Gorleston with the Ipswich JAFFA member home in 17:51.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 19th January 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 19th January 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

A total of 287 took part in the event with Marcus Sladden (University of East Anglia Tri Club) second in 18:12 and Billy Girling third male in 19:43.

Colleen Mukuya was just ahead of Girling as first female (third overall) in 18:52. Youngster Holly Bunn (City of Norwich AC) was second in 21:51 with fellow junior runner, Allyna Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was third in 22:17.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, Chloe-Rose BEDDOWS, James BOOL, John BOUND, Catherine COOK, Bob FOSSEY, Karen GEDGE, Donna GENT, Chris HARBORD, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Gary PILLAR, Russell RAY, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 19th January 2019. Photo: Ann Elrick Thetford parkrun on Saturday 19th January 2019. Photo: Ann Elrick

