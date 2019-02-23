Gallery

parkrun round-up: Ryston Runner Callum Staniforth breaks the 16-minute barrier at Lynn

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 23rd February 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at King’s Lynn, Lowestoft, Gorleston and Thetford.

King’s Lynn

Ryston Runner Callum Staniforth produced an excellent run to take the first finisher’s token at King’s Lynn in a time of 15:51.

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was second in 16:24 with Daniel Guppy third in 17:12.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:02 with Kate Peacock second in 20:47. Debbie Schwarz (West Norfolk AC) was third in 21:38. An impressive total of 420 runners took part in the event.

Volunteers: Carole ARMSTRONG, Dave CUMBRIDGE, Richard DICKSON, Stephanie EAGLING, Thomas ELSDON, Terence GAMBLE, Jane GREENWOOD, James HAMMOND, Emma LANGLEY, John LOVELESS, Rafe MANNING, Andrew MERRETT, Bharti PATEL, Nainesh PATEL, Brian PATON, Charlotte PATON, Charlie PYATT, Tom RICHARDS, Isabel SCHROODER, Charlie TODHUNTER, Trudy WALKER, Gary WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM, Chloe WALSINGHAM

Lowestoft

Nick Roper (Bungay Black Dog RC) was first through the finishers’ funnel at Lowestoft as he led the 377 runners home in 18:01.

Paul Lyon (Lowestoft Road Runners) was just behind in 18:18 with junior runners Jamie Beresford third in 18:51.

Lisa Knights set a new personal best of 21:15 as first female in her 42nd ever parkrun with Jessica Hall (Waveney Valley AC) second in 21:30. Katy Dickinson was third in 22:06.

Volunteers: Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Vicki GRICE, Janet HITCHAM, Adrian KING, Chris MATTHEWS, Tony MORLEY, Christine MUTTITT, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE

Gorleston

Robert Chenery (Ipswich JAFFA RC) was first home at Gorleston in 16:57.

Youngster Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was second in 17:50 with Billy Girling third in 18:14.

Beccles & Bungay Harrier Lynn Emmett was first female in 21:15 with Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) second in 22:34. Penny Studley (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 22:50.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, John BONE, James BOOL, Hannah GAAD, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, David PUMFREY, Ira Albert SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Karen WATERS, Chuck WEIGAND, Brenda WILKINSON, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON, Stuart YOUNG

Thetford

Paul Calver (Herne Hill Harriers) set a new personal best of 17:35 as the first runner home at Thetford.

Matthew Catchpole was second in 18:04 with Simon Smith (British Army) third in 19:18.

Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was first female in 20:59 with Heidi Teixera second in 22:27. Catherine Armstrong (Northbrook AC) was third in 23:02 on her first visit to the Thetford event.

Volunteers: Andrew BUCKLEY, Lesley BURROWS, Mark BURROWS, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Graham COLLIS, Owen CROUCH, Linda CUSACK, Jason ELRICK, Richard FURNESS, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Emma JENNINGS, Natalie KING, Chris MEASURES, Benedict MEASURES, Lucas MEASURES, Max MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Dave SANDERS, Andrew SMITH, Shirley STANDLEY, Melanie STURMAN, Graham WADE

