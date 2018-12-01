Search

parkrun round-up: Bumper field turns out for Gorleston’s 500th event

PUBLISHED: 13:13 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:13 04 December 2018

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Richard Knibb

Gorleston celebrates milestone as Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong also rounds up the parkrun scene at Lowestoft, King’s Lynn and Thetford

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston

Gorleston celebrated its 500th parkrun in style at the weekend with a bumper field of 349 runners.

Perennial winner Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) was first home in 16:50 ahead of junior Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC). Marc Evans (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 17:53.

City of Norwich AC athlete Holly Bunn was first female in 20:13 with Vicki Grice (Lowestoft Road Runners) second in 21:07. Nadine Heseltine (Bloodhill Runners) was third in 21:40.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Lisa ADAMS, Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Emily BARNSTON, Simon BEKKER, James BOOL, John BOUND, Alice CRADDOCK, Andrew DORMER,, Bob FOSSEY, Hannah GAAD, Rob HALL, Chris HARBORD, Andrew KIRK, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Gary PILLAR, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Leigh TAYLOR, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

Lowestoft

Christopher Meadows (Waveney Valley AC) was first through the finishers’ funnel at Lowestoft in 19:42.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

He was followed home by Matt Woodward in 19:48 - his first taste of the Lowestoft event – whilst Rob Naunton was third in 20:17.

Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in 22:47 with Kathryn Skazick second in 23:16. Jessica Hall (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 23:27.

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Patricia CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda JERVIS, John JERVIS, Jed LEVETT, Nikki MACDONALD, Chris MATTHEWS, Jessica MILNER, Gary PEMBROKE, Gary TUTTLE

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was in a class of his own at King’s Lynn as he came home in 16:30, well ahead of the rest of the 288 runners.

Ryston Runners’ Adam Matthews was second in 17:17 with Matthew Thrower (Renegade Runners) third in 18:05.

Claudia Milburn (Fenland Running Club) was first female in 21:51 with Charlotte Barrett (Renegade Runners) just behind in 21:54. Youngster Amberly Wright set a new personal best of 22:53 in third.

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

Volunteers: Beryl BARBER, Andrew BARRETT, Steve BENNINGTON, Judith BERRY, Russell COOPER, Nigel DICKENS, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Michael ENNIS, Maria FARRANT, Helen FOSTER, Maria Frances FRARY, Katie HUNT, Jannis KOULMAN, Linus MARRAY-WOODS, Dominic Dennis MARRAY-WOODS, Bruce MCEWAN, Isabel SCHROODER, Phillip SEAMAN, Helen. SEWELL, Mark SOUTHWOOD, Gary WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM, Andy WICKLEN

Thetford

Andrew Buckley (Thetford AC) took the first finishers’ token at Thetford in 18:35.

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

Stuart Farmer set a new personal best of 19:15 in second place with Simon Smith (British Army) third in 19:29.

Louise White (Vegan Runners) set a new PB of 19:48 as first female with Heidi Teixera second in 22:42. Natalie King was third in 23:25.

Volunteers: Sam BELLOTTI, Lucy BELLOTTI, John BELLOTTI, Maureen BELLOTTI, Matthew CATCHPOLE, Emily CLAYSON, Mick COLLEDGE, Andy FLEET, Samuel FLEET, Lauren GOLDSMITH, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Emma JENNINGS, Natalie KING, David LOOMES, Bridget MARTYN, Paige MCADAM, Lucas MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Natasha SALAWU, Sabine SCHAEFER, Andrew SMITH, Melanie STURMAN, Carri VENDY, Graham WADE, Robert WHITTAKER

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 1st December 2018. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

