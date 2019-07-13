Search

parkrun round-up: Michal Wegrzyn breaks 17 minutes to set new personal best as first finisher at Loch Neaton

PUBLISHED: 14:55 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 16 July 2019

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Loch Neaton, Thetford, Lowestoft and Gorleston

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

Loch Neaton

Michal Wegrzyn set a new personal best of 16:48 as the first runner through the finishers' funnel at Loch Neaton.

Dereham Runners AC's Ryan Lingwood was second in 18:31 with Carl Salmon third in 20:08 - a new personal best.

Sam Ashford-Thomas set a new personal best of 20:12 as first female with junior runner Madison Kelly (City of Norwich AC) taking second in 20:41. Emma Potter-Campbell (Dereham Runners AC) was third in 22:43.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

Volunteers: Rachel Rv BAKER, Vanessa BARR, Aidan BUNNING, Beryl BUNNING, Harrison BUNNING, Mark BUNNING, Sally CROCKFORD, Steve CURTIS, Sarah DAGLESS, Jordan GORBOULD, Heather GUBB, Amanda HINCHLIFFE, Louy HOWES, Tracey JOHNSON, Suzannah JOHNSON, Eileen KIBLER, Marilyn SCRYMGEOUR, Gillian SMITH, Robert WALKER, Becky WALTON, James WOOLER, Hayley YATES

Thetford

Thetford AC's Andrew Buckley was the first parkrunner to take a finishers token at Thetford in 18:36.

Club-mate Kevin Vaughan was second in 18:44 with Peter Clarke (Diss & District AC) third in 18:48.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

Elke Hausler (Newmarket Joggers) was first female in 21:26 with Katie Buckley second in 23:23. Rochelle Catchpole was third in a new personal best time of 23:54.

Volunteers: Mick COLLEDGE, Linda CUSACK, Julian DAVIES, Peter ELLIOTT, Samuel FLEET, Sarah MCMURTARY, Lucas MEASURES, Benedict MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Natasha MOLD, Sharon NASH, Paul SARGEANT, Hayley SMITH, Rita SMITH, Lisa Marie STONE, Melanie STURMAN, Allan TALBOT, Eddie THEAKER, Sharon TRY, Trish WILLIAMS, Lisa WORSNOP

Lowestoft

Adam Tuck (Ryde Harriers) enjoyed his first taste of the Lowestoft event as he led the 417-strong field home in 17:34.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

Kieran McMorran (Bungay Black Dog RC) was second in 18:16 with Patrick Sinclair third in 18:21.

Julia Puxley celebrated her Lowestoft debut by being first female in 21:47 with Katy Dickinson second in 22:03. Tracy Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 22:54.

Volunteers: Philip BRAND, Kelly CHAN, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Robin JONES, Geoff LAWRENCE, Chris MATTHEWS, Louise MCCURDY, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Amy VALLIS

Gorleston

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

A total of 400 runners tackled Gorleston parkrun on Saturday with Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) leading the field home in 17:40.

James Fowler (Norfolk Gazelles) set a new PB in second of 18:09, as did Kane Simmonds in third in 18:16.

Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female in 21:05 with Alexandra Mercer (Finch Coasters) second in 21:09 - a new personal best. Nicola Baker (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 21:54.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Peter BANNATYNE, John BONE, Nicholas DYER, Howard FROST, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, Vienna HARVEY, Rachel HIRST, Terry HUBBARD, Sue HURST, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Kieran MACSWEENEY, Rachel MACSWEENEY, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, Terry RAWLINSON, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Jean WITHINGTON, Stuart YOUNG

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham WadeThetford parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Andy Fleet/Graham Wade

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan Bunning

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan BunningLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan Bunning

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan BunningLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan Bunning

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan BunningLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan Bunning

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan BunningLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan Bunning

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan BunningLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan Bunning

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan BunningLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan Bunning

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan BunningLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 13th July 2019. Picture: Aidan Bunning

