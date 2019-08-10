Gallery

parkrun round-up: Andrew Buckley sets new PB as first runner home at Thetford

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 10th August 2019. Picture: Graham Wade Graham Wade

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Thetford, Lowestoft, Loch Neaton and Gorleston

Thetford

Thetford AC's Andrew Buckley was the first runner home at Thetford, setting a new personal best of 17:17 in the process.

Tourists Martin Westley (Harlow RC) and Reuben Burford (Dartford Harriers AC) were second and third in times of 17:36 and 18:07 respectively.

Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was first female in 21:12 with Rebecca Burford (Dartford Harriers AC) second in 22:23. Lynda Sharp was third in 23:16.

Volunteers: Jacinda BATES, John BELLOTTI, Maureen BELLOTTI, Bethany BRIGHTON, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Graham COLLIS, Linda DAVISON, Suzanne FLEET, Chris MEASURES, Benedict MEASURES, Lisa MOSS, Sharon NASH, Terry PATRICK, Sara SANTILLO, Gavin SIRIWARDENA, Heidi SMITH, Allan TALBOT, Graham WADE, Steve WELLS, Stuart WOOD, Sheila WRIGHT

Lowestoft

Benn Walker (Beccles and Bungay Harriers) was first of the 384 runners through the finishers funnel at Lowestoft in 18:22.

Christopher Haylock (Lowestoft Road Runners) was second in 18:35 with club-mate Tom Galley third in 18:45.

Olivia Harrod (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in 21:55 with Jane A Davies just behind in 21:58. Susan Karmazyn (Holme Pierrepont RC) was third in 23:53.

Volunteers: Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda HUNT, Adrian KING, Paul MACCORMICK, Tracy Anne MAYNE, Louise MCCURDY, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 10th August 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 10th August 2019. Picture: Gary Pembroke

Loch Neaton

Jamie Howard was just outside his personal best despite taking the first finisher token at Loch Neaton on Saturday.

Howard finished in 20:08, a second slower than his PB, but he was at least the first runner home ahead of Westley Byford in second with 21:19 - a new PB. Paul Walpole set a new PB of 21:29 in third place.

Ginny Fellows (Coltishall Jaguars) was first female in 21:37 with youngster Libby Ong (City of Norwich AC) second in 23:30. Nicola Byford was third in 25:56.

Volunteers: Chris AYLMER, Rachel Rv BAKER, Vanessa BARR, Beryl BUNNING, Harrison BUNNING, Aidan BUNNING, Mark BUNNING, Darren DADE, Sarah DAGLESS, Paul DALE, Margaret DEVINE, Rosalie E DOCKRAY, Jeremy DRISCOLL, Pauline M FORD, Jeanette FOWLER, Margaret HAMON, Ian HINCHLIFFE, Louy HOWES, Romaine HUMPHREYS, Patricia A NEWMAN, Michael PROTHEROE, Bonnie ROBERTSON, Marilyn SCRYMGEOUR, James WOOLER, Carol WOOLER, Hayley YATES

Gorleston

Billy Girling led the 356 runners home at Gorleston in 18:37.

Tourist Gavin Kitchingham (Orpington Road Runners) was second in 18:47 with Mark Thompson (Rock Estate) third in 18:57.

Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) was first female in 23:13 with Claire Baker (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) second in 24:15. Eden Simmonds was third in 24:18.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Bob ARNELL, David BAILEY, Peter BANNATYNE, Brenda BENNETT, Eddy CLARK, Alan DIAPER, Nicholas DYER, Howard FROST, Hannah GAAD, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, Vienna HARVEY, Rachel HIRST, Terry HUBBARD, Richard KNIBB, Graham MANN, Jane MIDDLETON, Vicki O'KEEFE, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Terry RAWLINSON, Karen ROBERTSON, Janet SANDERSON, Daniel SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Stuart YOUNG