Gallery

parkrun round-up: Youngster Ethan Ward takes first finisher token at Thetford

It was fancy dress time for this parkrunner at Gorleston. Picture: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Thetford, Lowestoft, King's Lynn, Loch Neaton and Gorleston

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Lowestoft

Lowestoft Road Runners' Carl Prewer was first of the 390 parkrunners to enter the finishers' funnel in 17:43.

Mat Porter (Norwich Road Runners) was second in a new personal best time of 18:07 with Ian Old (Ipswich Jaffa RC) third in 18:11.

Waveney Valley AC's Samantha Lines was first female in 18:11 with Rachael Hamblyn (Ipswich Jaffa) second in 20:59 on her first taste of the Lowestoft event. Jessica Hall (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 21:42.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Louise BATCHELOR, Philip BRAND, Kelly CHAN, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Phillip GOFFIN, Janet HITCHAM, Mary JONES, Robin JONES, Adrian KING, Chris MATTHEWS, Tony MORLEY, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON

Gorleston

Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) was first home at Gorleston on Saturday in 17:26.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Marcus Kimmins (Haywards Heath Harriers) came second in 17:39 whilst Kane Simmonds set a new personal best of 18:17 in third.

Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female in 20:19 with daughter, Allyna Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC), second in 21:03. Chelsie Hurren was third in 22:37 as 443 runners took part in the event.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, John BONE, Linda CARTER, Emma DAWSON, Nicholas DYER, Ryan FARROW, Hannah GAAD, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, Clare HODGES, Terry HUBBARD, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, James LUDLAM, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Louise PENN, Gary PILLAR, Susan POTTER, Terry RAWLINSON, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Loch Neaton

Hefin Rowlands (Maldwyn Harriers) took the first finisher's token at Loch Neaton in 19:53.

You may also want to watch:

Isaac Pembery (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) was second in 20:34 with Reuben Smith (Newmarket Cycling and Triathlon Club) third in 20:44.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Immy Pembery (Cambridge & Coleridge AC) was first female in 22:26 with Claire Pembery second in 24:42. Fiona Critchley (East London Runners) was third in 26:20.

Volunteers: Vanessa BARR, Mark BUNNING, Beryl BUNNING, Harrison BUNNING, Aidan BUNNING, Rory CAMPBELL, Steve CURTIS, Sarah DAGLESS, Paul DALE, Jeremy DRISCOLL, Julia GIRLING, Ian HINCHLIFFE, Romaine HUMPHREYS, Tracey JOHNSON, Eileen KIBLER, Denise LUSHER, Lucy MELLOR, Rebecca MILLER, Kirsten MOLD, Emma POTTERCAMPBELL, Tony ROSE, Victoria SOUTHWARD, Paul UGLOW, Marie WALKER, Robert WALKER, Morgan WOODWARD

King's Lynn

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Graham Wade Thetford parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Graham Wade

Renegade Runners' Matt Pyatt was well ahead of the other 359 runners at King's Lynn as he clocked in at 16:43 on Saturday.

Jacob Kelman (Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds) was second in 18:01 with Amy Buckingham third overall (and first female) in 18:13. Steve Franklin (Renegade Runners) was third male in 18:38.

Sophie Kirk was second female in 20:11 with Debbie Schwarz (West Norfolk AC) third in 21:08.

Volunteers: Alka ANOOP, Judith BERRY, John BOWEN, Sarah BYATT, Malcolm COAKLEY, Margaret COATES, Claire EMERY, Wendy FISHER, Emma HENRY, Joe KARREMAN, John LEE, Rhiannon LEE, Rebekah MERCER, Sharmila NAIR, Bob OVERTON, Isabel SCHROODER, Valerie SHELLEY, Alistair STEEL, Karon STRONG, Sara TANSLEY, Gary WALKER, Nicola WARD, Charlotte WHEATLEY, Lucy WILSON, Joshua YATES

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Graham Wade Thetford parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Graham Wade

Thetford

Youngster Ethan Ward (Worthing & District Harriers) was first home at Thetford in 18:47.

Ben Churchman (Diss & District AC) was second in 18:51 with Lee Sim setting a new personal best of 19:09 in third.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Graham Wade Thetford parkrun on Saturday 6th July 2019. Picture: Graham Wade

Jo Wilkinson (Bedford & County AC) was first female in 20:43 with Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) second in 20:56. Heidi Teixera was third in 21:46.

Volunteers: Barry ALLEN, Linda GRIMMOND, David HORNE, Natalie KING, Gary MALLIBAND, Kate V MEASURES, Lucas MEASURES, Benedict MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Lynn NICHOLLS, Emma NICHOLSON, Molly NICHOLSON, Hugo NUGENT, Louise RUTHERFORD, Dave SANDERS, Andrew SMITH, Shirley STANDLEY, Allan TALBOT, Sharon TRY, Graham WADE, Charlie WALKER, Sally WASHINGTON, Amy WAY, Sue WICKS, Graham WILLIAMS