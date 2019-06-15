parkrun round-up: Samantha Lines in a class of her own as first runner home at Lowestoft

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner Jessica Milner

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the parkrun events at Lowestoft, Thetford, King's Lynn, Loch Neaton and Gorleston

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner

Lowestoft

Samantha Lines led a bumper field of 561 parkrunners home at Lowestoft on Saturday in 18:09.

The Waveney Valley AC member was in a class of her own in the female field with Polly Davies (Chapel Allerton Runners) in second place in 20:43 and Jessica Hall (Waveney Valley AC) third in 21:13.

Dylan Neeve (Waveney Valley AC) was first male in 18:33 with Jim Burgess (Waveney Valley AC) just behind in 18:46. Oliver Jones (Norfolk Gazelles AC) was third but given the same time of 18:46.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner

Volunteers: Troy ALLEN, Louise BATCHELOR, Freddie BATCHELOR, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Adrian KING, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Helen O'BRIEN, Darrell OLDMAN, Gary PEMBROKE, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE, Kathryn SKAZICK, Samuel STEVENS

Thetford

Andrew Buckley set a new personal best of 17:40 to take the first finisher's token at Thetford in 17:40.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner

Youngster Rowan Shearer (West Suffolk AC) also recorded a new PB of 18:24 in second with Charlie Stone (Thetford AC) third in 19:16.

Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was first female in 21:13 with Heidi Teixeira second in 21:35 - a new PB. Lauren Goldsmith (Thetford AC) was third in 22:36 - just three seconds outside her parkrun best.

Volunteers: Gordon CHAPMAN, Mick COLLEDGE, Linda DAVISON, Richard FURNESS, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Emma JENNINGS, Mark JONES, Holly JONES, Riley LAWRENCE, Laura LAWRENCE, Sharon NASH, Vasanti PATEL, Dave SANDERS, Gavin SIRIWARDENA, Jean STEWART, Melanie STURMAN, Allan TALBOT, Trish WILLIAMS, Lisa WORSNOP

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes

King's Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) dipped under the 17-minute mark as the first runner home at King's Lynn in 16:59.

You may also want to watch:

Jesse Tierney set a new PB in second place of 18:44 with Dominic Hughes (Ryston Runners AC) just behind in 18:46.

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:47 with Debbie Schwarz second in 22:38. Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:51.

Volunteers: Alyssa BAPTIST, Judith BERRY, David DIMECH, Kevin FARQUHAR, Terence GAMBLE, Mark HOLLAND, Joe KARREMAN, Bharti PATEL, Charlotte PATON, Brian PATON, Grahame PEACOCK, Jon PLUMB, Fabia POLLARD, Charlie PYATT, Isobel SHIPPEY, Jean STREETER, Matthew THROWER, Charlie WAKEFIELD, Patrick WALKER, Gary WALKER, Verity WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM, Ian WIGGINS

Loch Neaton

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes

Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) was first through the finishers' funnel at Loch Neaton in 19:50.

Alex George was second in 20:42 with Matt Nelson third in 20:55.

Youngster Madison Kelly (City of Norwich AC) was first female in 21:19 with Zoe Jones (Wymondham AC) second in 22:44. Libby Ong (City of Norwich AC) was third in 23:12.

Volunteers: Jessica AGENT, Georgina AGENT, Tony BALL, Vanessa BARR, Susan BAYLISS, Tony BRIDGES, Aidan BUNNING, Mark BUNNING, Harrison BUNNING, Sally CROCKFORD, Sarah DAGLESS, Tina DRISCOLL, Jeremy DRISCOLL, Heather GUBB, Ian HINCHLIFFE, Louy HOWES, Suzannah JOHNSON, Sandra RHODES, Bonnie ROBERTSON, Steven SPILMAN, Val WINTER, James WOOLER, Leanne YOUNG

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes

Gorleston

Carl White set a new PB of 17:25 as first parkrunner home at Gorleston in 17:25.

Matt Howard (Norwich Road Runners) was next as he also set a new best of 18:17 whilst Laurie Woods (Bure Valley Harriers) was third in 18:37 (new PB).

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 15th June 2019. Picture: Sandra Rhodes

Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female in 19:03 with Anna Kirkham (Norwich Road Runners) second in a new PB of 19:44. Youngster Holly Bunn (City of Norwich AC) was third in 19:47.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Fabrizio ARMANDO, Bob ARNELL, Anita BETTS, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, Rachel HIRST, Emma HUGHES, Sue HURST, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, Helen REGAN, Jordan SIBLEY, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Leigh TAYLOR, Chuck WEIGAND, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON