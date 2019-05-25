Gallery

parkrun round-up: Matthew Jeffries leads home bumper field at Lowestoft in under 16 minutes

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the parkruns at Lowestoft, King's Lynn, Thetford, Loch Neaton and Gorleston

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Lowestoft

Waveney Valley AC's Matthew Jeffries was first of the 434 parkrunners through the finishers' funnel at Lowestoft in an impressive time of 15:49.

Dominic Oliver (City of Norwich AC) was second in 17:17 with Ian Smithson coming third in 17:20 on his first taste of the Lowestoft event.

Toni Alcaraz (March AC) set a new personal best of 19:19 as first female with Nicola Jones (Bingley Harriers and AC) second in 20:42. Karen Archbold (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 20:55.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Warren BOORE, Robert CHEVERTON, Lynette CULVERWELL, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Robin JONES, Adrian KING, Louise MCCURDY, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Colin MULLEN, Christine MUTTITT, Alan RICHARDSON, Clare WEST

King's Lynn

Ben Keeley set a new personal best as first finisher at King's Lynn in 17:45.

Matthew Thrower (Renegade Runners) was second in 18:12 with Jacob Kelman (Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds) third in 18:23.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:41 with Karen Patterson (March AC) just behind in 20:48. Michelle Brown (Three Counties RC) was third in 22:11.

Volunteers: Jamie BELL, Izzy BENNETT, Judith BERRY, Peter BRANTOM, Wendy FISHER, Hannah FISHER, Terence GAMBLE, Joe KARREMAN, Tristan LANGLEY, Shaun MANN, Rafe MANNING, Sal MODEN, Elizabeth NOCKOLDS, Jit PATEL, Bharti PATEL, Grahame PEACOCK, Tom RICHARDS, Isabel SCHROODER, Kerry TAYLOR, Charlie TODHUNTER, Trudy WALKER, Charlotte WHEATLEY

Thetford

Andrew Buckley (Thetford AC) set a new personal best as first finisher at Thetford in 17:54.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

David Loomes (Thetford AC) was just behind in 17:58 with Chris Kirby (Dover Road Runners) third in 19:11 on his first run at Thetford.

Jo Wilkinson dipped under the 20-minute mark as first female in 19:59 with Mikaela Gates second in 21:30 - a new personal best.

Heidi Teixera was third in 21:43 - just three seconds outside her PB.

Volunteers: John BELLOTTI, Maureen BELLOTTI, Mick COLLEDGE, Sue COLLEDGE, Graham COLLIS, Linda DAVISON, Tim GUNTER, Geoffrey HERSCHELL, Kate V MEASURES, Alison MORTON, Gill MUNDAY, John MUNDAY, Sharon NASH, Molly NICHOLSON, Emma NICHOLSON, Michelle PITCHER, Jane SMITH, Kacy SUFFOLK, Allan TALBOT, Sharon TRY, Graham WADE

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Richard Knibb

Loch Neaton

Youngster Ryan Lingwood (Dereham Runners AC) was first runner home at Loch Neaton in 18:34.

Steve Claxton (Poole Runners) was second in 19:24 with Norfolk Gazelles' Jason Brunt setting a new personal best in third with 20:23.

Club-mate Rowena Leary was first female in 20:50 with Libby Ong (City of Norwich AC) second in 22:35. Junior runner Holly North was third in 23:54.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner

Volunteers: Melynda ARNOLD, Vanessa BARR, Harrison BUNNING, Mark BUNNING, Steve CURTIS, Sarah DAGLESS, Jeremy DRISCOLL, Nikki DUFFIELD, Ian EDWARDS, Tim GARDINER, Isla GILLESPIE, Suzanne GILLESPIE, Jordan GORBOULD, Georgia KEEN, Belen REPISO, Iwona SAJDAK, Marie SCASE, Lizzy STAZ, Mark TUFTS, James WOOLER

Gorleston

Waveney Valley AC's Dean Bain was first out of the 439 parkrunners home at Gorleston in 16:57.

Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was second in 17:44 with Kieran Hayles (Sudbury Joggers) third in 17:47.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner

Alice Doggrell (Bristol and West AC) set a new personal best of 19:58 as first female whilst Penny Studley (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was second in 21:41. Lisa-Marie Quinton was third in 22:05.

Volunteers: Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Darren BARFIELD, Vikki BROWNSELL, Tracey CAMPBELL, Jody DONALDSON, Nicholas DYER, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Rachel HIRST, Timothy HIRST, Sue HURST, Richard KNIBB, James LUDLAM, Graham MANN, Scott MCMILLAN, Tracy MORROW, Vicki O'KEEFE, Nick OVERY, Chloe PAYNE, Phoebe PAYNE, Gary PILLAR, Russell RAY, Jordan SIBLEY, Carole SPONG, Albert William James SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Jean WITHINGTON

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Jessica Milner

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 25th May 2019. Picture: Supplied by Loch Neaton parkrun

You may also want to watch: