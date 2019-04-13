Gallery

parkrun round-up: Tom Galley sets new personal best as first runner at Lowestoft

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Lowestoft, King’s Lynn, Gorleston, Thetford and Loch Neaton

Lowestoft

Lowestoft Road Runners' Tom Galley set a new personal best of 17:42 as first runner home out of the 371 runners at Lowestoft on Saturday.

Club mate Carl Prewer was in second place in 18:51 with Nathan Woods third in 19:08.

Olivia Harrod set a new personal best of 21:37 as first female with City of Norwich AC athlete Alice Atkins not far behind in second in 21:43 (new PB). Emma Walker was third on her first visit to the Lowestoft event.

King's Lynn

An impressive 397 runners tackled King's Lynn on Saturday as they were led home by John Hopgood in 17:33.

John Hudson (Norwich Road Runners) was second in 17:38 on his first taste of the Lynn event whilst youngster James Peck was third in 17:46 - a new personal best.

Kate Peacock was first female through the finishers' funnel in 21:04 with youngster Lola Kidman (King's Lynn Triathlon Club) second in 22:12. Linda Marshall (CSSC Sports & Leisure) was third in 23:27.

Gorleston

Young Great Yarmouth & District athlete Tyler Bilyard led the 361-strong field of runners home at Gorleston in 17:39.

Junior runner Billy Girling set a new personal best of 17:44 in second place with Shaun Long third in 19:07.

Sarah Norman (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in 21:52 with Sarah Lauchlan second in 23:37. Gemma Hurren was third in 23:49.

Thetford

Young runner Nathan Wright enjoyed his first taste of Thetford parkrun as he was first home in 18:14.

Stuart Farmer equalled his personal best of 19:01 in second place with Darren Cook (Felixstowe RRC) third in 19:17.

Jo Wilkinson (Bedford & County AC) was first female in 19:49 with Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) second in 20:33. Heidi Teixera was third in 22:08.

Loch Neaton

Alan Hume (Norfolk Gazelles AC) took the first finisher's token at Loch Neaton in 18:24.

Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) was second in 19:01 with William Bartram third in 19:31.

Sam Ashford-Thomas was first female in 21:15 with youngster Billie-Jordan Butler second in 22:36. Madison Kelly (City of Norwich AC) was third in 22:54.

