parkrun round-up: Simon shows he’s made of the Wright stuff at Lowestoft

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 16th March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Gary Pembroke

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong round-up the events at Lowestoft, King’s Lynn, Thetford and Gorleston

Lowestoft

Simon Wright (Norwich Road Runners) was the first of the 256 parkrunners home at Lowestoft in 18:44.

Vinny Jones set a new personal best of 19:24 in second place with youngster Louis Tillett third in 19:38.

Jessica Hall (Wavebey Valley AC) set a new PB as first female of 21:17 with club-mate Zoe Chase seven seconds further back in 21:24. Daniella Liffen (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 23:14.

King’s Lynn

Nicholas Bensley (Ryston Runners AC) was the first runner home at King’s Lynn in 18:06.

Junior runner Morgan Harrison (Three Counties RC) was second in 18:16 with Ryan Jones (Fenland Running Club) third in 18:25.

Karen Patterson (March AC) was first female in 20:57 with youngster Abbi McCallum second in 21:15. Irena Marcinek (Renegade Runners) was third in 23:03

Gorleston

Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa) took the first finisher’s token at Gorleston in 16:53.

Chris Littlejohn (Ampthill & Flitwick Flyers RC) was second in 18:10 with Paul Lyon (Lowestoft Road Runners) third in 18:14.

Kirsty Hovells (Lowestoft Road Runners) was first female in 21:50 with Tracy Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) second in 22:46. Sarah Lauchlan was third in 23:23.

Thetford

Andrew Buckley (Thetford AC) was first of the 248 runners home at Thetford in 18:53.

Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) was second in 19:23 with Steven Burge third in 19:58.

Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was first female in 22:48 with Heidi Teixera second in 23:05. Louise Harrod (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 23:24 on her first taste of the Thetford event.

