Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Gallery

parkrun round-up: Angus Clark sets new personal best as first finisher at Thetford

PUBLISHED: 14:41 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 05 March 2019

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Gary Pembroke

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Thetford, Lowestoft, King’s Lynn and Gorleston

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Thetford

Youngster Angus Clark (Harling AC) set a new personal best on his way to being first through the finishers’ funnel at Thetford in 17:43.

Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) was second in 18:31 with Laurence Duffy third in 18:54.

First female Hannah Maher set a new personal best of 20:09 whilst Mikaela Gates was second in 21:36. Heidi Teixera was third in 22:25.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Volunteers: Karen AXFORD, John BELLOTTI, Maureen BELLOTTI, Mick COLLEDGE, Graham COLLIS, Malcolm DUNCAN, Jason ELRICK, Samuel FLEET, Andy FLEET, Katrina HOPKINS, George JONES, Mark JONES, Natalie KING, Sarah MCMURTARY, Lucas MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Vasanti PATEL, Paul SARGEANT, Andrew SMITH, Shirley STANDLEY, Melanie STURMAN, Carri VENDY, Gary WARD, Trish WILLIAMS

Lowestoft

Lowestoft broke the 400-mark once again on Saturday as 406 parkrunners completed the 5K event at the weekend.

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary PembrokeLowestoft parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

They were led home by Lowestoft Road Runners’ Carl Prewer in 18:00 with club-mate John Jervis second in 18:08. Robert Cheverton (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third male in 19:28.

However, Samantha Lines (Waveney Valley AC) finished third overall as first female in 18:27. Jessica Hall (Waveney Valley AC) was second in 21:21 with Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) third in 22:22.

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda JERVIS, Adrian KING, Lore LAMBEIN, Louise MCCURDY, Jessica MILNER, Liam MULLEN, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Susan PERRY, Samuel STEVENS

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann ElrickThetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann Elrick

King’s Lynn

Lewis Saunders (Fenland Running Club) was first of the 433 parkrunners home at King’s Lynn in 17:16.

Warren Armstrong (Ryston Runners AC) was second in 18:19 with Ben Collison (West Norfolk AC) third in 18:33.

Elisabeth Clough (Three Counties RC) was first female in 20:55 with Debbie Schwarz (West Norfolk AC) second in 21:30. Youngster Tiegan Moore (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:51.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann ElrickThetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann Elrick

Volunteers: Andrew BARRETT, Judith BERRY, Steve BOWDERY, Rachel BOWDERY, Sarah BYATT, Andre DELGADO, Marie DOUGHTY, Mark DOUGHTY, Sam DOUGHTY, Helen DRIVER, Darren ELSDON, Thomas ELSDON, Wendy FISHER, Nicola GRANT, Stephanie GRAY, Daniel GUPPY, James HAMMOND, David HICKS, Bernie LEE, Bharti PATEL, Julia PEPPERELL, Ashish RASTOGI, Jemma REDHEAD, Arthur SARGEANT, Anna Louisa SEAMAN, Paul TERREROS CARRION, Ian TODD, Kevin TOOK, Gary WALKER, Maureen WOLFE

Gorleston

Ipswich Jaffa’s Robert Chenery was first home at Gorleston in 16:54.

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann ElrickThetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann Elrick

Youngster Billy Girling was second in 17:49 with Ben Simon third in 17:56.

Allyna Mukuya was first female in 21:37 whjilst Katy Dickinson enjoyed her first Gorleston event as she finished second in 22:00. Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) was third in 22:41.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, Anthony BLAKEMORE, James BOOL, Karen BULLEN, Tracey CAMPBELL, Samantha CRITCHLEY, Chris DYE, Hannah GAAD, Tim GARDINER, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, William JENNER, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, James LUDLAM, Gary MCDONALD, Nick OVERY, Gary PILLAR, Ira Albert SMITH, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Jean WITHINGTON

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann ElrickThetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann Elrick

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann ElrickThetford parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Ann Elrick

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Tributes to former Norfolk pub landlord and soldier

Keith and Pauline Hunter behind the bar at The Bell in Barnham Broom. Picture: TINA BROWN.

Farke reveals how keen Pukki was to join City’s party

Teemu Pukki has been a revelation at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorist banned himself from road after 61mph speed offence at Drayton

File photo of the A1067 Drayton High Road at Drayton. Picture James Bass .

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Learner driver drove car with no lights the wrong way down the A47

File photo of the A47 Wisbech and Kings Lynn.( Terrington St John) Picture: Steve Williams.

Confusion caused as Sky reveal new date for Norwich City’s match at Wigan – then delete announcement

Over 3,200 City fans made the trip to Millwall on Saturday and a big following was expected to go to Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Plans for 4,000 new homes in town discussed ahead of application

A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant

Ironworks employee who had thumb amputated in accident won’t be compensated due to Brexit, boss claims

Moore's Yard in Stalham, where Hever Ironworks is based. Owner Edward Flitton admitted three health and safety breaches after a worker had her thumb amputated. Picture: Google

Property company ‘contacting MP’ over petition’s claims of poor quality work

Mitie Property Services says it is contacting Waveney MP Peter Aldous over claims of poor quality work carried out in Lowestofts Harbour Ward. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists