parkrun round-up: Angus Clark sets new personal best as first finisher at Thetford

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Gary Pembroke

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the events at Thetford, Lowestoft, King’s Lynn and Gorleston

Thetford

Youngster Angus Clark (Harling AC) set a new personal best on his way to being first through the finishers’ funnel at Thetford in 17:43.

Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) was second in 18:31 with Laurence Duffy third in 18:54.

First female Hannah Maher set a new personal best of 20:09 whilst Mikaela Gates was second in 21:36. Heidi Teixera was third in 22:25.

Volunteers: Karen AXFORD, John BELLOTTI, Maureen BELLOTTI, Mick COLLEDGE, Graham COLLIS, Malcolm DUNCAN, Jason ELRICK, Samuel FLEET, Andy FLEET, Katrina HOPKINS, George JONES, Mark JONES, Natalie KING, Sarah MCMURTARY, Lucas MEASURES, Kate V MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Vasanti PATEL, Paul SARGEANT, Andrew SMITH, Shirley STANDLEY, Melanie STURMAN, Carri VENDY, Gary WARD, Trish WILLIAMS

Lowestoft

Lowestoft broke the 400-mark once again on Saturday as 406 parkrunners completed the 5K event at the weekend.

They were led home by Lowestoft Road Runners’ Carl Prewer in 18:00 with club-mate John Jervis second in 18:08. Robert Cheverton (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third male in 19:28.

However, Samantha Lines (Waveney Valley AC) finished third overall as first female in 18:27. Jessica Hall (Waveney Valley AC) was second in 21:21 with Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) third in 22:22.

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda JERVIS, Adrian KING, Lore LAMBEIN, Louise MCCURDY, Jessica MILNER, Liam MULLEN, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Susan PERRY, Samuel STEVENS

King’s Lynn

Lewis Saunders (Fenland Running Club) was first of the 433 parkrunners home at King’s Lynn in 17:16.

Warren Armstrong (Ryston Runners AC) was second in 18:19 with Ben Collison (West Norfolk AC) third in 18:33.

Elisabeth Clough (Three Counties RC) was first female in 20:55 with Debbie Schwarz (West Norfolk AC) second in 21:30. Youngster Tiegan Moore (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:51.

Volunteers: Andrew BARRETT, Judith BERRY, Steve BOWDERY, Rachel BOWDERY, Sarah BYATT, Andre DELGADO, Marie DOUGHTY, Mark DOUGHTY, Sam DOUGHTY, Helen DRIVER, Darren ELSDON, Thomas ELSDON, Wendy FISHER, Nicola GRANT, Stephanie GRAY, Daniel GUPPY, James HAMMOND, David HICKS, Bernie LEE, Bharti PATEL, Julia PEPPERELL, Ashish RASTOGI, Jemma REDHEAD, Arthur SARGEANT, Anna Louisa SEAMAN, Paul TERREROS CARRION, Ian TODD, Kevin TOOK, Gary WALKER, Maureen WOLFE

Gorleston

Ipswich Jaffa’s Robert Chenery was first home at Gorleston in 16:54.

Youngster Billy Girling was second in 17:49 with Ben Simon third in 17:56.

Allyna Mukuya was first female in 21:37 whjilst Katy Dickinson enjoyed her first Gorleston event as she finished second in 22:00. Jasmin Honour (Team Dunerunner) was third in 22:41.

Volunteers: Melvyn ADAMS, Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, Anthony BLAKEMORE, James BOOL, Karen BULLEN, Tracey CAMPBELL, Samantha CRITCHLEY, Chris DYE, Hannah GAAD, Tim GARDINER, Karen GEDGE, Brian HALL, Chris HARBORD, William JENNER, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, James LUDLAM, Gary MCDONALD, Nick OVERY, Gary PILLAR, Ira Albert SMITH, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Jean WITHINGTON

