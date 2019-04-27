Gallery

parkrun round-up: Luke Lynds is first through the finisher funnel at Loch Neaton

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 27th April 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Gary Pembroke

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong rounds up the parkrun events at Loch Neaton, Lowestoft, Gorleston and King’s Lynn

Loch Neaton

Tri Anglia's Luke Lynds enjoyed his first taste of Loch Neaton parkrun as he was first home in 18:59.

Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) was second in 19:56 with youngster Madison Kelly (City of Norwich AC) third overall and first female. Nathan Lawes was third male overall in 21:44.

Leanne Bagge (Wymondham AC) was second female in 24:04 with junior runner Willow McIlwaine third in 24:18.

Volunteers: Melynda ARNOLD, Vanessa BARR, Harrison BUNNING, Mark BUNNING, Beryl BUNNING, Aidan BUNNING, Steve CURTIS, Sarah DAGLESS, Richard DREW, Jordan GORBOULD, Amanda HINCHLIFFE, Louy HOWES, Lucy MELLOR, Marilyn SCRYMGEOUR, Wendy SPAUL, Martin SPAUL, Mark TUFTS, Becky WALTON, Dave WALTON, Hayley YATES

Lowestoft

Christopher Meadows (Lowestoft Road Runners) was first through the finishers' funnel at Lowestoft, leading the other 345 runners home in 18:59.

Chris Bradford was second in 19:23 with Robert Cheverton (Lowestoft Road Runners), who was celebrating his 100th parkrun, taking third in 19:53.

Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was first female in 21:50 with Emma Bromley second in 22:50. Tracey Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 22:52.

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Rob FAWCETT, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda HUNT, John JERVIS, Linda JERVIS, Adrian KING, Jessica MILNER, Robert MILNER, Colin MULLEN, Helen O'BRIEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Bruce RAYNER, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE, Lisa SMITH, Mark SMITH, Samuel STEVENS

Gorleston

The 378 runners at Gorleston were led home by Robert Chenery (Ipswich Jaffa RC) in 17:35 on Saturday.

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 27th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 27th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

He was followed by Andrew McMulkin (Bedford & County AC) in second in 18:18 with Kane Simmonds third in 18:52.

Youngster Lilymae Coote (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female in 23:15 with Nadine Heseltine (Bloodhill Runners) second in 23:16. Gemma Hurren was third in 23:47.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Melvyn ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Katherine AUDUS, David BAILEY, Peter BANNATYNE, John BONE, Neil CHILDS, Eddy CLARK, Samantha CRITCHLEY, Hannah GAAD, Adele GODBOLT, Chris HARBORD, Duncan HARRISON, Sue HURST, Richard KNIBB, Sarah LAUCHLAN, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Scott MCMILLAN, Nick OVERY, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Leigh TAYLOR, Chuck WEIGAND, Peter John WESTGATE, Keith WILDING, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

King's Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was out on his own at King's Lynn to take the first finisher's token in 16:52.

John Hopgood (Ryston Runners) was second in 18:34 with Matthew Thrower (Renegade Runners) third in 18:39.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:53 with Annie Kelly second in 22:58, setting a new personal best in the process. Charlotte Barrett (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:58.

Volunteers: Rick BAILEY, Andrew BARRETT, Judith BERRY, Benjamin COLLISON, Richard DICKSON, Hannah FISHER, Steve FRANKLIN, Terence GAMBLE, Mark GARRETT, Sophie GARRETT, John GREENHALGH, James HAMMOND, Martin KOENIGSBERGER, Gavin LANE, Hannah MARSTERS, Louise RICE, Sharon ROSS, Stuart ROSS, Cameron ROSS, Isabel SCHROODER, Debbie SCHWARZ, Martin SHELDRICK, Samantha STRINGER, Gary WALKER, Katrina WASTENEY, Neil WATSON, Charlotte WHEATLEY, Samantha WOOL

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 27th April 2019. Photo: Jordan Gorbould Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 27th April 2019. Photo: Jordan Gorbould

Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th April 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliffs parkrun on Saturday 27th April 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

