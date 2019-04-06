Gallery

parkrun round-up: Tyler’s best earns him win at Gorleston

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke Gary Pembroke

Chris Lakey rounds up the events at Gorleston, King’s Lynn, Loch Neaton, Lowestoft and Thetford

Gorleston

Tyler Bilyard produced a PB of 16:51 to cross the line first at Gorleston Cliffs.

The Great Yarmouth & District AC runner came home ahead of Badgers’ Aaron Chetwynd (17:36), who was 12 seconds in front of Billy Girling, who was also setting a PB.

Another GYDAC runner, Benjamin Thompson, was sixth in a PB of 19:04.

First female home was City of Norwich AC’s Holly Bunn, who crossed the line 11th in 19:30, six seconds outside her best time. Gorleston first-timer Sarah Norman, of Waveney Valley AC, was 26th in 21:34.

Volunteers: Albert William James SPONG, Barbara HALL, Bob ARNELL, Brian HALL, Chuck WEIGAND, Clare HODGES, Darren ADAMS, Dave CATCHPOLE, Donna GENT, Emma DAWSON, Fabrizio ARMANDO, Graham MANN, James BOOL, James LUDLAM, Jean WITHINGTON, John SCOTT, Karen BULLEN, Larli SMITH, Melvyn ADAMS, Michael PAINE, Nick OVERY, Peter BANNATYNE, Phillip LAURIER, Richard KNIBB, Roger ANDREWS, Sarah WITHINGTON, Stuart COE, Sue HURST.

King’s Lynn

Dereham Runners’ Darren Easter was first home on 18:31, 11 seconds ahead of Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds runner Jacob Kelman. Martin Sheldrick, of West Norfolk AC, was third in 19:15. Anthony Lashmar produced a PB of 19:55 to finish eighth.

First woman runner across the line was Dawn Robinson, of Ryston Runners AC, who finished in 22:39 for 36th. Linda Marshall, of CSSC Sports & Lesiure, was 42nd in 23:06.

Volunteers: Alice INGMAN, Andrew BARRETT, Andy DOYLE, Barry SMITH, Charlie PYATT, Charlie TODHUNTER, Charlotte WHEATLEY, Cheryl BROWN, Claire CHAMBERLAIN, Daniel MOORE, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Dominic Dennis MARRAY-WOODS, Elisabeth SENNITT CLOUGH, Gary WALKER, Helen DRIVER, Irena MARCINEK, Isabel SCHROODER, James HAMMOND, James MUNSON, Jean GIBBS, Jennie SHINGFIELD, Joseph PEMBERY, Judith BERRY, Kerrie PAGE, Kerry TAYLOR, Linus MARRAY-WOODS, Mark SOUTHWOOD, Matthew THROWER, Mike PEMBERY, Monica FREEMAN, Nathan YEAMAN, Rafe MANNING, Rebecca SCHROODER, Robin BARNETT, Sarah KIMBERLEY, Shelley YEAMAN, Sinead Alice MARRAY-WOODS, Sophy TARSEY, Terence GAMBLE.

Loch Neaton

A personal best of 17:57 saw Dereham Runners AC’s Ryan Lingwood cross the line first.

First-timer Matthew Harris, of Norwich Road Runners, followed him home in 19:31, with City of Norwich AC’s Memphis Symonds third in 19:52 – also a personal best.

Volunteers: Andrea Judith OSBORNE, Beryl BUNNING, Bonnie ROBERTSON, Dionne MINNS, Gillian SMITH, Louy HOWES, Marilyn SCRYMGEOUR, Mark BUNNING, Martin SPAUL, Neil MESSENGER, Nicky HORNSEY, Robert Paul OSBORNE, Sarah DAGLESS, Sharon GIBBONS, Stephen BEST, Steve CURTIS, Vanessa BARR, Wendy SPAUL.

Lowestoft

A pair of Black Dog Running Club members took the honours – Harry Allcock crossed the line in 17:08 followed by Nick Roper, in 17:29. Third went to Carl Prewer, from Lowestoft Road Runners. Henry carter came in sixth in a personal best 20:03 while there were also PBs for Beccles Triathlon Club’s Tom Persich, eighth in 20:14, and Ross Kozyrko, there seconds further back.

First female home was Grace Forster, of City of Norwich AC, who was 23rd in 21:07, followed a place and two seconds behind by Waveney Valley’s Zoe Chase.

Volunteers: Adrian KING, Alan RICHARDSON, Chris MATTHEWS, Gary PEMBROKE, Hilary MARRIOTT, Jessica MILNER, John FAWCETT, Louise MCCURDY, Lynette CULVERWELL, Max CLAYTON, Paul SILOM, Rob FAWCETT, Robert CHEVERTON, Rory MARRIOTT, Sharon PITCHER, Steven ROFFE, Tracy Anne MAYNE.

Thetford

First-time Luke Siggs was first home in 18:43, just seven seconds ahead of West Suffolk AC’s Rowan Shearer, setting a personal best, as was third-placed Stuart Farmer, in 19:01.

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

First female home was eighth-placed Hannah Maher in a new best time of 19:56, followed by Heidi Teixeira, 21st in 22:06.

Volunteers: Andy FLEET, Bob SOUTHALL, Carri VENDY, Colin CHAMBERLAIN, Daniel KNIGHT, Daniel ROUTLEDGE, Emma JENNINGS, Giles MACROW, Gloria WILLIAMS, Graham WADE, Hayley KNIGHT, Hugh WORSNOP, John BERTAO, Katherine JONES, Lauren GOLDSMITH, Linda CUSACK, Lucas MEASURES, Malcolm DUNCAN, Melanie STURMAN, Mick COLLEDGE, Nicola BYFORD, Nik GREENOUGH, Rex Ivor INGLE, Richard TAYLOR, Robert WHITTAKER, Samuel FLEET, Sharon NASH, Shirley STANDLEY, Thomas KNIGHT, Westley BYFORD.

