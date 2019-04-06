Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Gallery

parkrun round-up: Tyler’s best earns him win at Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 16:25 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 09 April 2019

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Gary Pembroke

Chris Lakey rounds up the events at Gorleston, King’s Lynn, Loch Neaton, Lowestoft and Thetford

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston

Tyler Bilyard produced a PB of 16:51 to cross the line first at Gorleston Cliffs.

The Great Yarmouth & District AC runner came home ahead of Badgers’ Aaron Chetwynd (17:36), who was 12 seconds in front of Billy Girling, who was also setting a PB.

Another GYDAC runner, Benjamin Thompson, was sixth in a PB of 19:04.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

First female home was City of Norwich AC’s Holly Bunn, who crossed the line 11th in 19:30, six seconds outside her best time. Gorleston first-timer Sarah Norman, of Waveney Valley AC, was 26th in 21:34.

Volunteers: Albert William James SPONG, Barbara HALL, Bob ARNELL, Brian HALL, Chuck WEIGAND, Clare HODGES, Darren ADAMS, Dave CATCHPOLE, Donna GENT, Emma DAWSON, Fabrizio ARMANDO, Graham MANN, James BOOL, James LUDLAM, Jean WITHINGTON, John SCOTT, Karen BULLEN, Larli SMITH, Melvyn ADAMS, Michael PAINE, Nick OVERY, Peter BANNATYNE, Phillip LAURIER, Richard KNIBB, Roger ANDREWS, Sarah WITHINGTON, Stuart COE, Sue HURST.

King’s Lynn

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Dereham Runners’ Darren Easter was first home on 18:31, 11 seconds ahead of Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds runner Jacob Kelman. Martin Sheldrick, of West Norfolk AC, was third in 19:15. Anthony Lashmar produced a PB of 19:55 to finish eighth.

First woman runner across the line was Dawn Robinson, of Ryston Runners AC, who finished in 22:39 for 36th. Linda Marshall, of CSSC Sports & Lesiure, was 42nd in 23:06.

Volunteers: Alice INGMAN, Andrew BARRETT, Andy DOYLE, Barry SMITH, Charlie PYATT, Charlie TODHUNTER, Charlotte WHEATLEY, Cheryl BROWN, Claire CHAMBERLAIN, Daniel MOORE, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Dominic Dennis MARRAY-WOODS, Elisabeth SENNITT CLOUGH, Gary WALKER, Helen DRIVER, Irena MARCINEK, Isabel SCHROODER, James HAMMOND, James MUNSON, Jean GIBBS, Jennie SHINGFIELD, Joseph PEMBERY, Judith BERRY, Kerrie PAGE, Kerry TAYLOR, Linus MARRAY-WOODS, Mark SOUTHWOOD, Matthew THROWER, Mike PEMBERY, Monica FREEMAN, Nathan YEAMAN, Rafe MANNING, Rebecca SCHROODER, Robin BARNETT, Sarah KIMBERLEY, Shelley YEAMAN, Sinead Alice MARRAY-WOODS, Sophy TARSEY, Terence GAMBLE.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Loch Neaton

A personal best of 17:57 saw Dereham Runners AC’s Ryan Lingwood cross the line first.

First-timer Matthew Harris, of Norwich Road Runners, followed him home in 19:31, with City of Norwich AC’s Memphis Symonds third in 19:52 – also a personal best.

Volunteers: Andrea Judith OSBORNE, Beryl BUNNING, Bonnie ROBERTSON, Dionne MINNS, Gillian SMITH, Louy HOWES, Marilyn SCRYMGEOUR, Mark BUNNING, Martin SPAUL, Neil MESSENGER, Nicky HORNSEY, Robert Paul OSBORNE, Sarah DAGLESS, Sharon GIBBONS, Stephen BEST, Steve CURTIS, Vanessa BARR, Wendy SPAUL.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Lowestoft

A pair of Black Dog Running Club members took the honours – Harry Allcock crossed the line in 17:08 followed by Nick Roper, in 17:29. Third went to Carl Prewer, from Lowestoft Road Runners. Henry carter came in sixth in a personal best 20:03 while there were also PBs for Beccles Triathlon Club’s Tom Persich, eighth in 20:14, and Ross Kozyrko, there seconds further back.

First female home was Grace Forster, of City of Norwich AC, who was 23rd in 21:07, followed a place and two seconds behind by Waveney Valley’s Zoe Chase.

Gorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard KnibbGorleston parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Adrian KING, Alan RICHARDSON, Chris MATTHEWS, Gary PEMBROKE, Hilary MARRIOTT, Jessica MILNER, John FAWCETT, Louise MCCURDY, Lynette CULVERWELL, Max CLAYTON, Paul SILOM, Rob FAWCETT, Robert CHEVERTON, Rory MARRIOTT, Sharon PITCHER, Steven ROFFE, Tracy Anne MAYNE.

Thetford

First-time Luke Siggs was first home in 18:43, just seven seconds ahead of West Suffolk AC’s Rowan Shearer, setting a personal best, as was third-placed Stuart Farmer, in 19:01.

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

First female home was eighth-placed Hannah Maher in a new best time of 19:56, followed by Heidi Teixeira, 21st in 22:06.

Volunteers: Andy FLEET, Bob SOUTHALL, Carri VENDY, Colin CHAMBERLAIN, Daniel KNIGHT, Daniel ROUTLEDGE, Emma JENNINGS, Giles MACROW, Gloria WILLIAMS, Graham WADE, Hayley KNIGHT, Hugh WORSNOP, John BERTAO, Katherine JONES, Lauren GOLDSMITH, Linda CUSACK, Lucas MEASURES, Malcolm DUNCAN, Melanie STURMAN, Mick COLLEDGE, Nicola BYFORD, Nik GREENOUGH, Rex Ivor INGLE, Richard TAYLOR, Robert WHITTAKER, Samuel FLEET, Sharon NASH, Shirley STANDLEY, Thomas KNIGHT, Westley BYFORD.

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary WalkerKing's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 6th April 2019. Photo: Gary Walker

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon GibbonyLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon Gibbony

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon GibbonyLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon Gibbony

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon GibbonyLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon Gibbony

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon GibbonyLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon Gibbony

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon GibbonyLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon Gibbony

Loch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon GibbonyLoch Neaton parkrun on Saturday 6th March 2019. Photo: Sharon Gibbony

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls’ school to accept boys after 80 years - leaving only one single-sex establishment in Norfolk

One of Norfolk's two remaining single-sex schools, Hethersett Old Hall School, will start accepting boys into its senior school from September 2019, making it fully co-educational. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - RSPB criticises north Norfolk council’s use of nets on Bacton cliffs

A protest meeting will be held over North Norfolk District Council's use of nets on Bacton cliffs. Pic: Ian Burt

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

This city pub has been voted the best in Norfolk by CAMRA

The Leopard has won Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale

Remains of Second World War dummy aircraft to go on show in village

Ian Curtis carries the remains of a radio controlled aerial target (RCAT), used as targets to train B29 bomber gunners, into the village hall for the Stiffkey history exhibition helping to raise funds for improvements to the hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Outdoor cinema line-up announced for Plantation Garden

The Plantation Garden Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning over scam Norfolk telephone messages about ‘arrest warrants for unpaid tax’

Watchdogs are warning people not to fall for a cold call scam. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists