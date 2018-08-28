Search

parkrun round-up: Harry Allcock enjoys first taste of Lowestoft event with first finisher’s token

PUBLISHED: 13:59 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 27 November 2018

Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft

Harry Allcock enjoyed his first parkrun at Lowestoft as he took the first finisher’s token in 17:09.

A total of 245 runners took part on Saturday and the Bungay Black Dog runner was the first finisher ahead of Ipswich Harriers’ Sam Stevens in 17:26 with Roi Martinez third in 18:25.

Tracy Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) was first female in 22:00, just five seconds outside her personal best, whilst Claire Wilkinson was second in 22:31 (new personal best) and Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 22:41.

Volunteers: Max CLAYTON, Patricia CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, John JERVIS, Linda JERVIS, Adrian KING, Jed LEVETT, Nikki MACDONALD, Jessica MILNER, Liam MULLEN, Helen O’BRIEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Jayne RICHARDSON, Alan RICHARDSON, Kathryn SKAZICK

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was in a class of his own at King’s Lynn as he finished over a minute ahead of his closest rival in 16:35.

Alex Metcalfe (Ely Runners) took the next token out of the 320 handed out at the finish in 17:42 with Darren Easter (Dereham Runners AC) third in 18:19.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was first female in 20:28 with Katrina Wasteney (West Norfolk AC) second in 21:37. Charlotte Barrett (Renegade Runners) was third in 21:45.

Volunteers: Beryl BARBER, Andrew BARRETT, Robert BARTHOLOMEW, Maria Frances FRARY, Jane GREENWOOD, Matthew HITCHCOCK, Jannis KOULMAN, Rachel LAWSON, Nick MACKAY, Linus MARRAY-WOODS, Dominic Dennis MARRAY-WOODS, Bruce MCEWAN, Jon PLUMB, Fabia POLLARD, Charlie PYATT, Isabel SCHROODER, Trudy WALKER, Gary WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM, John WELBOURN, Charles WILSON

Thetford

Kevin Vaughan (Thetford AC) was first through the finishers’ funnel at Thetford in 18:43.

Barry Wilton (Tri-Anglia) was second in 19:06 in his first taste of the event whilst Kevin Knights was third in 19:48.

Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was first female in 22:08 with Natalie King second in 22:52. Myra Day was third in 24:12.

Volunteers: Emily CLAYSON, Mick COLLEDGE, Graham COLLIS, Jason ELRICK, Ann ELRICK, Tony FRIEND, Judith FRIEND, Tom HOLLAND, Raymond KEEVIL, Bridget MARTYN, Paige MCADAM, Gill MUNDAY, Sharon NASH, James SCOTT, Melanie STURMAN, Graham WADE, Graham WILLIAMS

Gorleston

Robert Chenery (Ipswich JAFFA RC) cruised through the finishers funnel in first place in 17:49 at Gorleston.

Youngster Tyler Bilyard (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was second in 18:19 with Billy Girling third in 18:25.

Junior runner Holly Bunn (City of Norwich AC) was first female in 20:32 with Penny Studley (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) second in 22:38. Jo Anverali (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 23:14.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Michele ALEXANDER, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, Simon BEKKER, James BOOL, Kevin COPEMAN-LAMOUREUX, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Martin HAZELL, Andrew HOUGHTON, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Graham MANN, Scott MCMILLAN, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Gary PILLAR, Tom PULLINGER, Kerry SCANLON, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Leigh TAYLOR, Chuck WEIGAND, Stuart YOUNG

Iona Lake was the fastest female parkrunner in the UK at the weekend as she posted a time of 17:06 at Eaton Park as she builds up towards the Southern and National Cross Country Championships next year.

